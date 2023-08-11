Game update | Commanders announce players not dressing for preseason game vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not be dressing for the team's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns:
- No. 77 G Saahdiq Charles
- No. 82 TE Logan Thomas
The Washington Commanders are opening the preseason with a road game against the Cleveland Browns. Here are three positions to watch at kickoff tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Washington Commanders travel to play the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 11 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
The size of real-life professional football players was one of many thrills the hundreds of youngsters felt on the day. Kids Day at Commanders Park also featured a balloon artist, a visit from Major Tuddy, a face painting station and plenty of games.
It's been a work in progress, but the Commanders' offensive line has gradually improved since the start of camp.
Building on last year's edition, this summer's Salute Day featured a larger military presence, representatives and family members from a dozen nonprofits, a strong turnout from the Washington Salute program and a number of initiatives to ensure the military community in attendance felt celebrated.
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the media after practice on Aug. 9. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media before practice on Aug. 9. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the media after practice on Aug. 9. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
The Washington Commanders wrapped up their last practice of the week on Wednesday, concluding their prep for the first preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Here are some observations from Day 13 of camp.