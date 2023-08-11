News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Game update | Commanders announce players not dressing for preseason game vs. Browns

Aug 11, 2023 at 06:04 PM
08062023 Trainging Camp EF00001
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not be dressing for the team's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns:

  • No. 77 G Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 82 TE Logan Thomas

