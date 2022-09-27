Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Wednesday's mailbag.
Commanders offense holds itself accountable for first half mishaps
The Commanders have fallen into an unfortunate trend in the first halves of games, but the players are determined to get back on track.
From the booth | Spilled milk can be cleaned up
Commanders play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his thoughts on the team's performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.
Wake Up Washington | Rivera emphasizes need to spread the ball offensively
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Media roundup | Ron Rivera remains optimistic about team's outlook for 2022
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media on Monday following the team's 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference.
3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 3 loss
The Washington Commanders dropped to 1-2 on the season after getting bested by the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 3 division matchup. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's second loss of the season.
Wake Up Washington | Commanders reflect on 24-8 defeat to Philadelphia
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
5 takeaways from Washington's Week 3 loss to Philadelphia
The Washington Commanders have dropped to 1-2 after a 24-8 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from the Week 3 matchup, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.
Instant Analysis | Commanders offense struggles in 24-8 defeat
Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the Commanders' first NFC East matchup of the season.
Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 3
The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.