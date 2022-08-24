Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they prepare for the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Tuesday's mailbag.
News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com
Practice report | Logan Thomas hits another milestone, participates in 7-on-7 drills
Thomas takes another encouraging step towards making a full recovery.
'A dream come true': Casey Toohill takes advantage of chances to learn from Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan
Toohill is preparing for an expanded role to start the 2022 season, and having Young and Kerrigan to lean on has been an added benefit.
Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera congratulates Sonny Jurgensen on jersey retirement
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Practice report | players begin final push to make 53-man roster
The Commanders players have one last week to make their case to be on the final roster. Here are some observations from Tuesday's practice.
From the booth | Putting the preseason into perspective
Bram Weinstein gives his thoughts on the Commanders' second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Commanders place Chase Young, Tyler Larsen on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list amid multiple roster moves
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Tuesday.
Washington Commanders to retire Sonny Jurgensen's jersey against Dallas Cowboys in Week 18
The Washington Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee spent 55 years in Washington as a player and a member of the franchise's radio booth. Jurgensen ranks No. 2 in franchise history in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Wake Up Washington | Darrick Forrest shows he can be regular contributor in Commanders defense
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Logan Thomas looks forward to full contact, building chemistry with Carson Wentz
Thomas would love to be ready for Week 1, but he intends to listen to Washington's training staff and take things one day at a time.
Practice report | Logan Thomas takes next step in recovery
The Washington Commanders are technically done with training camp, but there are eight more days until the final roster decisions need to be made. So, here are some of the observations from Monday's practice.