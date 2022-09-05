Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through the 2022 season. Submit your inquiry below, and it could be included in Tuesday's mailbag.
Media roundup | Ron Rivera calls Ryan Kerrigan 'a guy that does things the right way'
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and assistant defensive line coach Ryan Kerrigan addressed the media after Monday's practice. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.
Practice Report | Commanders begin preparations for Jacksonville
The Commanders have finally entered Week 1 of the 2022 season, and Ron Rivera can feel a change in the energy surrounding practice.
'He's a freak': Cole Holcomb, Ron Rivera praise Milo Eifler for earning roster spot
Eifler was relatively unknown before the start of Commanders training camp. Now, he's earned a roster spot and primed for a bigger role.
Washington Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach
Kerrigan will fill the role previously held by Jeff Zgonina, who was promoted to the role of defensive line coach in training camp.
Wake Up Washington | Martin Mayhew believes Carson Wentz gives Commanders stability at QB
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dax Milne eager to continue proving himself in Year 2
Milne earned a roster spot for the second time, and now he's preparing for a potentially larger role on the team.
Commanders praise 'remarkable' progress from Armani Rogers
The quarterback-turned-tight end took advantages of his opportunities in training camp and earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster.
Wake Up Washington | Key talking points emerge following initial 53-man roster release
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Commanders announce inductees to 'Greatest Players' list
The Washington Commanders have added 10 more legends to their "Greatest Players" list in honor of the franchise's 90th anniversary. Here is a breakdown of each player and what they accomplished in their careers with the Burgundy & Gold.
Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on NFI, sign LB Jon Bostic
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Wednesday