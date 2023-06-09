Hogfarmers warrior Kennedy Keene celebrates end of leukemia treatment with visit to Commanders practice 

Kennedy looked "back to her old self" according to dad Donnie as she dished out instructions, played on the sideline and helped close out the session with Coach Rivera. Following practice, she got to spend time with one of her favorite players, KJ Henry. Kennedy, whose mom went to Clemson, is a huge Tigers fan, and she was so excited to watch Henry get drafted by the Commanders in April.

The two played catch, talked about the purple streaks in her hair (Henry's favorite color) and chatted about how they needed to stick together as the only two Tigers fans in the building on the day. He gave her his practice-worn gloves, signed items she had received in her goodie bag and took pictures with her.

"It was real heartwarming," Henry said of Kennedy's visit. "I haven't stepped on the field in this league yet, so it's cool to still see that people appreciate me for me and me for my game. I'm just glad I could put a smile on her face."

Kennedy's visit wrapped up with the news that she and her family would be put up in a suite for the game of their choice this season. Another day full of making memories with the Commanders is already on the books. This one will always hold a special place in the hearts and minds of the Keenes, though.