How to watch Josh Harris and future ownership group's introductory press conference

Jul 21, 2023 at 08:43 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Courtland Sutton/Washington Commanders
Stadium Panorama on gameday at home, FedExField, on September 11, 2022.(Courtland Sutton/Washington Commanders) FedExField Scenic

Josh Harris is expected to be the future Managing Partner of the Washington Commanders after the sale of the franchise was approved by league owners in Minnesota.

Harris, who grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, grew up a Washington fan and has first-hand experience in how important the team is to the DMV. He knows the franchise's rich history, and he is excited to help write the next chapter as well as craft a winning organization.

"This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation," Harris said in a statement. "From day one, it is our top priority to deliver you a championship caliber team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of."

Harris and members of the team's future ownership group will address local media in a press conference. Here's everything you need to know about what to expect and how to watch Washington history being made.

When:
Friday, July 21, 2 p.m.

Where:
FedExField

Who:
- Josh Harris
- Earvin "Magic" Johnson
- Mitchell Rales
- Other members of the ownership group

Harris' press conference will be live streamed on all the Commanders' major channels, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube as well as Commanders.com and the Commanders app.

Prior to the press conference, the Commanders will host a training camp pep rally scheduled for 1 p.m. at FedExField. Don't miss out on exclusive appearances from Jonathan Allen and other Washington Legends. Get ready for a day filled with excitement and unforgettable memories. Click here to RSVP.

This event will include exclusive giveaways (while supplies last), as well as complimentary snacks and soft drinks. There will also be food for sale from several local food trucks.

Here's a schedule leading up to the pep rally

  • 10:00 AM: Parking Lots Open - Lots F and G
  • 1:00 PM: Doors open in Legends Plaza - Gate G
  • 1:10 PM: Opening Remarks from Logan Paulson & Fred Smoot
  • 1:10 - 4:00 PM: Special appearances from Jonathan Allen, Washington Legends, Command Force, Major Tuddy and MORE
  • 4:00 PM: Event Ends

Free parking will be available in Lots F and G. The easiest way to enter is via Arena Drive. Navigate to Legends Plaza (Gate G) where a representative will check you in.

Following the press conference, Harris and members of his minority partnership will be introduced to Commanders fans at Legends Plaza. The day will wrap up with a performance of "Left Hand Up" from DJ Woody and Big57.

