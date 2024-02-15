How to watch Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr.'s introductory press conference

The Washington Commanders have been hard at work filling out their coaching staff, but they were quick to find their leaders on offense and defense.

Just hours before Dan Quinn addressed the media as the Commanders' head coach for the first time, the team announced they had named Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. as their offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

Kingsbury joins the Commanders after serving as a senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023. Last season, USC's offense scored 41.85 points per game and Kingsbury worked closely with QB Caleb Williams who threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Whitt Jr. joins the Commanders after serving as the secondary/defensive passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for the past three seasons (2021-23). Since taking over the secondary in 2021, Whitt's unit has led the league with 59 interceptions. Last season, Dallas' pass defense ranked fifth in passing yards allowed per game (187.4) and recorded 17 interceptions, tied for the eighth most in the NFL.

