Instant analysis | Commanders fall to 49ers, 23-17

Purdy set the tone for the night on the opening drive, converting a pair of third downs and connecting with George Kittle in the left corner of the end zone.

Washington's offense had positive plays that brought them into the 49ers territory but often stalled around midfield. Daniels' first pass of the day went to McLaurin for 27 yards, which did get them in range for a field goal, but that was followed up by three plays that covered just five yards.

The 49ers responded by picking up where they left off. Mike Evans, who injured his Achilles tendon and was ruled out for the second half, opened things up with a 54-yard catch-and-run that moved his offense to the Commanders' 18-yard line. They got to the 11 when they decided to stay on the field for a fourth down, and Purdy converted with a seven-yard pickup on the ground. Christian McCaffrey ended the drive about two minutes later with a one-yard touchdown run.

San Francisco's offense cooled off for a bit after that, and it presented an opportunity for Washington to narrow the 10-point deficit. It appeared as though they would do so, too, as Chig Okonkwo turned a pass from Daniels into a 29-yard gain. The offense stalled again, though, as the unit failed to convert a fourth-and-2 at the 49ers' 13-yard line.