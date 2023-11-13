Instant analysis | Commanders allow costly explosive plays in 29-26 loss to Seahawks

To its credit, Washington didn't let it completely upend its chances at a win. The defense came up with a three-and-out after Howell's fumble. Right after Myers hit a 45-yard field goal to go up 19-12, Howell and the offense moved the ball 73 yards downfield on eight plays, finding Antonio Gibson for a 19-yard score despite having his arm hit on the throw.

It was widely known that Seattle's offense struggled on third down leading up to the game. That was the case once again on Sunday, as the Commanders held the Seahawks to just four third-down conversions all evening.

It was also known that the Seahawks do most of their damage on earlier downs through explosive plays. Smith and his offense were true to form in both areas on the Seahawks' next possession. Smith found Tyler Lockett on a 20-yard catch that moved Seattle into Washington territory on a first-and-10. After the Commanders took two costly penalties in the form of pass interference and having too many players on the field, Smith found Lockett again on a 16-yard reception.

Smith's final target to Lockett was a five-yard touchdown that made the score 26-19.

Once again, Howell delivered in a high-pressure situation. Prior to his touchdown pass to Brown, he converted a third-and-2 and a fourth-and-1 with passes to McLaurin. Brown's touchdown had to be placed over two Seahawks defenders, and Howell zipped the ball in the exact spot where his wideout needed it.

Here's where allowing explosive plays became too much for Washington. Smith hit Metcalf for a 17-yard reception on a third-and-4, and two plays later, the two connected again for a 27-yard play that put the Seahawks in field goal range.