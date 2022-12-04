News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant analysis | Commanders and Giants tie, 20-20

Dec 04, 2022 at 05:20 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

instant_analysis120422

It started with a 10-0 lead, and for about a quarter, the Washington Commanders looked like the better football team.

In that span of time, the Commanders did exactly what led to them winning six of their last seven games. They ran the ball, controlled the clock and played a physical type of defense that offered little to no room for offenses to gain any traction.

Then, the 55-yard reception by Darius Slayton happened everything changed, but after another spurt of last-minute heroics by Taylor Heinicke and Jahan Dotson, the game ended in a 20-20 tie.

The grab by Slayton, which occurred with 11:27 in the second quarter, was the play that threw everything off balance for the Commanders' defense. It was a rare gaffe for a unit that has played completely different from the start of the season. And while it was not quite as bad as the first four games, there were enough flashes of it that allowed the Giants to pounce on their mistakes.

The catch was one thing; the lack of coverage was another. Washington routinely left open receivers behind its rush, leading to easy targets for Jones, who did not have a dropped pass in the first half and finished the game completing 25-of-31 passes for 200 yards.

Missed tackles were also a problem for the Commanders. They over-pursued Jones, who also rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries, while Saquon Barkley shrugged off arm tackles on his way to 63 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 13

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

DSC00690
1 / 64
DSC00617
2 / 64
DSC00976
3 / 64
DSC00757
4 / 64
DSC00696
5 / 64
DSC01522
6 / 64
DSC01198
7 / 64
DSC01126
8 / 64
KC201871
9 / 64
DSC01423
10 / 64
DSC01075
11 / 64
KC103569
12 / 64
DSC01575
13 / 64
DSC01732
14 / 64
DSC01837
15 / 64
KC202158
16 / 64
KC202207
17 / 64
KC202166
18 / 64
DSC01710
19 / 64
KC202086
20 / 64
KC202226
21 / 64
DSC02481
22 / 64
DSC02453
23 / 64
DSC02606
24 / 64
DSC02634
25 / 64
DSC02707
26 / 64
DSC02361
27 / 64
KC202974
28 / 64
DSC03520
29 / 64
KC202640
30 / 64
DSC02800
31 / 64
DSC03169
32 / 64
KC202847
33 / 64
KC202567
34 / 64
DSC03350
35 / 64
DSC03550
36 / 64
KC202760
37 / 64
DSC03388
38 / 64
KC202904
39 / 64
KC203083
40 / 64
DSC03600
41 / 64
KC203341
42 / 64
DSC03652
43 / 64
DSC03703
44 / 64
DSC03716
45 / 64
KC203271
46 / 64
KC203323
47 / 64
DSC03967
48 / 64
DSC04167
49 / 64
DSC04068
50 / 64
DSC04064
51 / 64
DSC04049
52 / 64
DSC04014
53 / 64
DSC04227
54 / 64
DSC04413
55 / 64
DSC04237
56 / 64
DSC04468
57 / 64
DSC04653
58 / 64
DSC04661
59 / 64
KC204372
60 / 64
KC204388
61 / 64
KC204282
62 / 64
DSC04762
63 / 64
KC204253
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Commanders' offense did not defer much from their game plan that had been so successful in previous games. And for about 15 minutes, that plan worked. After a fumble recovery by the Commanders in Giants territory, Washington got to the Giants' 3-yard line before settling for a field goal.

On the ensuing Commanders drive, the offense did manage to get in the end zone. Terry McLaurin broke a tackle and jogged into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

But after that, things began to fray for the Commanders. Taylor Heinicke and the offense could not respond to a 48-yard field goal by Graham Gano, and after the 55-yard reception by Slayton, Barkley capped off the 81-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.

The two teams exchanged field goals in the closing minutes of the second quarter, making the score tied at 13 heading into halftime.

Things got worse for Washington from there. Azeez Ojulari knocked the ball out of Heinicke's hands on the opening drive of the third quarter and it was recovered by the Giants, who made short work of the favorable field position and took the lead with a six-yard touchdown by Isaiah Hodgins.

But with the game on the line and 3:43 left on the clock, Heinicke and Co. had one last clutch drive in them. A completion by Curtis Samuel for 20 yards on a fourth-and-4 kept things alive, and on first-and-10 from the Giants' 28-yard line, Dotson made a grab and spun past defenders on his way to a game-tying touchdown.

Washington actually had three opportunities to finish the game, two of which came in over time. The Commanders could not get back their own 38-yard line in the fourth quarter, and while the defense did a solid job of containing the Giants in overtime, they could not get close enough for Slye to try a field goal.

The game ended on a 58-yard attempt by Gano, which fell short of the crossbar as time expired.

Washington heads into the bye week 7-5-1, giving it nearly two weeks to prepare for a rematch with the Giants, who must prepare for the Eagles next week.

While a tie is not what either side wanted, it does make Washington's next game at FedExField even more important.

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Washington's tie against New York

The Washington Commanders took on the New York Giants in a critical NFC East matchup but left MetLife Stadium with a 20-20 tie. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Efe Obada supports 'Mind UK' for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Obada is on a journey of learning how to process his feelings instead of pushing them down, and he wants others to understand that it is okay to be vulnerable and ask for help.

news

Commanders activate Wes Schweitzer, elevate Alex Erickson

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kerrigan's coaching has been a "blessing" for Commanders defensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington taking down the Giants

The Washington Commanders are heading to the Meadowlands for a critical NFC East matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Trai Turner ruled out for Sunday vs. Giants

Sam Cosmi will start at right guard in his place.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jonathan Williams 'creates a little spark' as third running back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

news

Practice report | Washington's offensive line has been 'fantastic' during Commanders' winning streak

Washington's running game has helped the Commanders turn around their season, and the offensive line has been at the center of that success.

news

Washington Commanders host first-ever HBCU Sales Symposium

Carrying forth the spirit of what is already a historic season, the Washington Commanders brought to life another forward-thinking franchise first by hosting the inaugural Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) Sales Symposium on Nov. 15 at FedExField.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera commends rookies for how they have stepped up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Advertising