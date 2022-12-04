Instant analysis | Commanders and Giants tie, 20-20

The Commanders' offense did not defer much from their game plan that had been so successful in previous games. And for about 15 minutes, that plan worked. After a fumble recovery by the Commanders in Giants territory, Washington got to the Giants' 3-yard line before settling for a field goal.

On the ensuing Commanders drive, the offense did manage to get in the end zone. Terry McLaurin broke a tackle and jogged into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

But after that, things began to fray for the Commanders. Taylor Heinicke and the offense could not respond to a 48-yard field goal by Graham Gano, and after the 55-yard reception by Slayton, Barkley capped off the 81-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.

The two teams exchanged field goals in the closing minutes of the second quarter, making the score tied at 13 heading into halftime.

Things got worse for Washington from there. Azeez Ojulari knocked the ball out of Heinicke's hands on the opening drive of the third quarter and it was recovered by the Giants, who made short work of the favorable field position and took the lead with a six-yard touchdown by Isaiah Hodgins.

But with the game on the line and 3:43 left on the clock, Heinicke and Co. had one last clutch drive in them. A completion by Curtis Samuel for 20 yards on a fourth-and-4 kept things alive, and on first-and-10 from the Giants' 28-yard line, Dotson made a grab and spun past defenders on his way to a game-tying touchdown.

Washington actually had three opportunities to finish the game, two of which came in over time. The Commanders could not get back their own 38-yard line in the fourth quarter, and while the defense did a solid job of containing the Giants in overtime, they could not get close enough for Slye to try a field goal.

The game ended on a 58-yard attempt by Gano, which fell short of the crossbar as time expired.

Washington heads into the bye week 7-5-1, giving it nearly two weeks to prepare for a rematch with the Giants, who must prepare for the Eagles next week.