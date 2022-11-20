Instant analysis | Commanders' defense smothers Houston in 23-10 victory

Washington proved that, handily, against the struggling Houston Texans (1-8-1), and put its record above .500 for the first time since Week 1 in doing so.

The Commanders' offense was not always pretty, but it did enough to keep things in control. Taylor Heinicke completed 15-of-27 passes for 191 yards, while the ground game put up 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in six games behind the duo of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

More importantly, Washington did not commit a turnover for the first time since Week 6 against the Chicago Bears and second time all season.

It was the defense, however, that truly shined in the contest, fueled by a defensive line that tied a season high with five sacks. The Commanders held Dameon Pierce, who entered the Week 11 game sixth in rushing yards, to eight yards on six carries. Houston did not have much more success in the air. Mills ended the loss with 169 passing yards.