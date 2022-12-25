Instant analysis | Commanders drop second straight with loss to 49ers

From the moment Rodney McCloud touched the ball on a jet sweep at the San Francisco 49ers' 29-yard line, it was clear that he was headed for the end zone.

The 49ers, who had just stopped the Washington Commanders from scoring at the 1-yard line, wasted little time in putting their first points on the board after the turnover on downs. The 99-yard ensuing drive, the first of that length for the 49ers since 2002, lasted just seven plays.

The Commanders had done solid work of containing the 49ers up to that point, but Darrick Forrest was out of position on the McCloud run. Not even one person can be out of place against a team of the 49ers' caliber, though, and that was much of the story for Washington in the 37-20 defeat.