News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant analysis | Commanders drop second straight with loss to 49ers

Dec 24, 2022 at 07:15 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Instant Analysis copy

From the moment Rodney McCloud touched the ball on a jet sweep at the San Francisco 49ers' 29-yard line, it was clear that he was headed for the end zone.

The 49ers, who had just stopped the Washington Commanders from scoring at the 1-yard line, wasted little time in putting their first points on the board after the turnover on downs. The 99-yard ensuing drive, the first of that length for the 49ers since 2002, lasted just seven plays.

The Commanders had done solid work of containing the 49ers up to that point, but Darrick Forrest was out of position on the McCloud run. Not even one person can be out of place against a team of the 49ers' caliber, though, and that was much of the story for Washington in the 37-20 defeat.

For Washington (7-7-1), small mistakes and a failure to capitalize on opportunities piled up all afternoon, which has been the case all month for the team. While there were some bright spots, such as Jahan Dotson grabbing his seventh touchdown of the season and having an all-around impressive afternoon with six catches for 76 yards, there were other frustrating and head scratching moments that led to the Commanders' downfall.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16

The Washington Commanders are on the field warming up for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC07200
1 / 25
DSC07164
2 / 25
DSC07208
3 / 25
DSC07187
4 / 25
DSC07234
5 / 25
DSC07503
6 / 25
DSC07378
7 / 25
DSC07263
8 / 25
DSC07969
9 / 25
DSC07587
10 / 25
DSC07676
11 / 25
DSC07907
12 / 25
DSC08123
13 / 25
DSC07881
14 / 25
DSC08427
15 / 25
DSC08666
16 / 25
DSC08465
17 / 25
DSC08706
18 / 25
DSC08489
19 / 25
DSC08819
20 / 25
DSC09256
21 / 25
EF305619
22 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305625
23 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305535
24 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09317
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The failure to finish a 17-play drive in the end zone was the start, but there was also the decision to go for it at the Commanders' 30-yard line, which ultimately was ruled short. Then, there was the unnecessary roughness call after a third-quarter kickoff that set up the 49ers at the 40-yard line.

Adding to all that frustration was the fact that Washington held its own against one of the best teams in the league for some time.

After the Commanders were forced to punt on a drive that started at their 40-yard line, they were gifted with another possession one play later when Darrick Forrest grabbed his fourth interception on a pass that Jauan Jennings could not bring in himself. Curtis Samuel got the Commanders inside the 10-yard line with a 14-yard reception, and Dotson finished off the drive with a four-yard score.

With the score tied 7-7 coming out of halftime, the 49ers' offense began to show why it was so formidable. Purdy methodically moved his unit downfield, and on a third-and-4 at the Commanders' 34-yard line, he delivered a shot to George Kittle for a 34-yard score.

Kittle got in the end zone again later in the third quarter. Two plays after the Commanders' failed fourth-down conversion attempt, Kittle weaved his way through Washington's secondary for the score.

Washington was not done yet, though. It needed to get points on the board after falling to a two-score deficit, and with help from Terry McLaurin, it got exactly that. McLaurin brought in a 51-yard bomb that put the Commanders' offense at the 49ers' 6-yard line, and two plays later, McLaurin, who had three catches for 68 yards, finished things with a three-yard score.

But after that brief spark of life, things began to fall apart for the Commanders again. Washington committed back-to-back turnovers -- a fumble and an interception by Heinicke -- and the 49ers turned that into two field goals, making the score 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

That is when Carson Wentz took over for the final nine minutes of regulation. He did manage to get the offense in the end zone, but it only made a dent in the 49ers lead. San Francisco was able to bleed to clock for their eighth consecutive win.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

NFC playoff picture | Here's where the Commanders stand in Week 16

The Washington Commanders may have lost their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants, but they are still in control of their destiny heading into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a look at the playoff picture in Week 16.

news

3 keys to Washington upsetting the 49ers

The Washington Commanders are heading into a critical matchup against the San Francisco 49ers that will drastically affect their playoff hopes. Here are three keys to securing the upset, presented by KIA.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders preparing for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

news

Jahan Dotson receives 2nd Pepsi Rookie of the Week honor

Dotson, who was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week in Week 1 for his two-touchdown catches against the Jacksonville Jaguars, received the accolade for the second time for his four-reception, 105-yard performance against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

news

'We spoke it into existence': DJ OH Goody, Big57 realize dream with 'Commanders song' performance at FedExField

The attention generated by the "Commanders song" has been a whirlwind for the Sellerses, who are lifelong Washington fans. It had humble beginnings with stops that included Woody brainstorming lyrics in his FedEx delivery truck and a beat purchased on BeatStars.com.

news

Commanders' love for Jeremy Reaves goes beyond on-field production

Reaves has been an exceptional special teams player all season, but the fact that his teammates are so excited for him making his first Pro Bowl comes from who he is as a person.

news

Practice report | Chase Young active for Week 16 vs. 49ers

Young was able to cut loose and feel confidence in his knee this week and will be a valuable asset in the pivotal game against the 49ers.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Commanders recover, respond after Giants loss will be 'true test'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

news

Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, Jeremy Reaves and Terry McLaurin named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Washington is sending their most total players to the Pro Bowl since 2016. With Allen and Way being named NFC starters and Jeremy Reaves being named primary special teams player, it marks the most starters selected to the Pro Bowl in franchise history since the team sent three starters in 2002.

news

Practice report | Commanders prepare for talented 49ers defense

The 49ers boast the best defense in the league, and if Washington hopes to keep control of its playoff hopes, it must find a way to succeed against the dominant unit.

Advertising