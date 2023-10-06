Instant Analysis | Commanders drop third straight loss with 40-20 loss to Bears

Washington needed to score quickly, and that's exactly how they began the third quarter. The offense zoomed down the field on five plays, going 75-yards in three minutes with some help from a defensive pass interference call. Howell connected with Logan Thomas on the two-yard score and plowed into the end zone for a two-point conversion to make the score 27-11.

It took a while, but the Commanders' defense put together its first stop of the night on the following drive from the Bears. That led to the Bears' first punt of the night, and the Commanders then moved into field goal range to cut into the deficit again, 27-14.

Chicago responded with a field goal of their own, but Washington chipped away at the deficit again with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard reception by Curtis Samuel, who was wide open in the end zone. A failed two-point conversion made the score 30-20.

Washington's defense forced a three-and-out, giving the Commanders the ball back with 9:13 left on the clock. They moved the ball all the way down to the Bears' 28-yard line before stalling and being forced to attempt a field goal. But Slye's kick was wide right, giving the Bears the ball back with just over five minutes left to play.