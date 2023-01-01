Instant Analysis | Commanders drop third straight with loss to Cleveland

It was the first start for Carson Wentz since Week 6, and it was a frustrating first quarter for the veteran signal caller. Washington's first three drives ended in disappointment, as Wentz tossed two interceptions and turned over the ball on downs. Wentz finished the game 16-of-28 for 143 yards and three interceptions.

The Commanders managed to bring down Deshaun Watson, but their misses on the quarterback in the backfield had a far larger impact on the outcome. Time after time, Watson was able to evade Washington's pressure and keep the chains moving.

At first, though, it looked like the defensive performance was going to be enough to keep the Burgundy & Gold in the game. The Browns were able to tack on a field goal, but Washington got three sacks on Watson and managed to stop the signal-caller short of the goal line on a fourth-and-goal.