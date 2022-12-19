Instant Analysis | Commanders falter against the Giants, fall to 7-6-1

There was no tie at FedExField, but unfortunately for the Washington Commanders, they ended up on the losing end of their critical NFC East matchup with the New York Giants.

Just like the previous matchups, there were several "what-ifs" that the Commanders simply could not capitalize on. Whether it was the decision not to kick a field goal on the opening drive at the Giants' 34-yard line or the pass from Taylor Heinicke that was just out of Logan Thomas' grasp, Washington came up short when it needed a play, and those misses began to add up.

And because of that, the Commanders fell short in the rematch with the Giants, 20-12.

Disappointment appeared often for the Commanders throughout the night, because they did set themselves up for success multiple times. The offense got into Giants territory on its first three possessions but only managed to get three points out of it. On defense, the Commanders failed to get the Giants off the field on a fourth-and-9, which led to a Giants touchdown three plays later.