Instant analysis | Commanders offense falls flat in 14-7 loss to Giants

The matchup between the Washington Commanders' offense, which has given up more sacks than any team in the NFL, and the pressure-happy New York Giants defense looked like it would a be a difficult one in the days leading up to Sunday.

It turns out that it was, and it was too much for Washington to overcome.

It's hard to pin down one thing that led to the Commanders falling to the Giants in a 14-7 defeat. Perhaps it was the fact that Howell, who has now been sacked 40 times in seven games, couldn't even get out of his drops at times before having a Giants defender breathe down his neck. Or maybe it was that Washington couldn't get a third down conversion until the end of the third quarter. And of course, Washington's issues with starting games flat continue to persist.