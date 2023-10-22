News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant analysis | Commanders offense falls flat in 14-7 loss to Giants

Oct 22, 2023 at 06:08 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

instant_analysis

The matchup between the Washington Commanders' offense, which has given up more sacks than any team in the NFL, and the pressure-happy New York Giants defense looked like it would a be a difficult one in the days leading up to Sunday.  

It turns out that it was, and it was too much for Washington to overcome. 

It's hard to pin down one thing that led to the Commanders falling to the Giants in a 14-7 defeat. Perhaps it was the fact that Howell, who has now been sacked 40 times in seven games, couldn't even get out of his drops at times before having a Giants defender breathe down his neck. Or maybe it was that Washington couldn't get a third down conversion until the end of the third quarter. And of course, Washington's issues with starting games flat continue to persist. 

No matter what the main cause was, all the Commanders' offensive problems, which have been around since Week 1, were all back against the Giants, leading to them once again fighting to get back to .500 with a home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles up next on the schedule.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 7

Check out the best photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC00285
1 / 33
EF203716
2 / 33
DSC00292
3 / 33
DSC00191
4 / 33
EF203661
5 / 33
EF203730
6 / 33
DSC09890
7 / 33
DSC00367
8 / 33
DSC09982
9 / 33
DSC00007
10 / 33
DSC00377
11 / 33
DSC00414 (1)
12 / 33
DSC00914
13 / 33
DSC00751
14 / 33
DSC00761
15 / 33
DSC01331
16 / 33
KC204965
17 / 33
DSC01309
18 / 33
DSC01292 (1)
19 / 33
DSC01095
20 / 33
KC106590
21 / 33
KC106308
22 / 33
KC106647
23 / 33
KC106277
24 / 33
KC205360
25 / 33
KC205322
26 / 33
KC205334
27 / 33
EF204020
28 / 33
EF204016
29 / 33
KC205048
30 / 33
EF204115
31 / 33
EF204050
32 / 33
EF204069
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What adds to the frustration that seeped from the Commanders' locker room after the game is that the defense did manage to start fast. The unit got bailed out in the first quarter with a missed field goal from Graham Gano, but two of the Giants' first three drives were three-and-outs. It was the first time all season that Washington managed to accomplish that feat.

And the Commanders did put pressure on backup Tyrod Taylor, who was playing behind a makeshift offensive line. He was sacked four times, leading to a loss of 29 yards.

The problem was that Washington's offense did almost nothing throughout the first half. Here's how things went for the unit during the first two quarters: seven punts and an interception. They had just two first downs in that span, and at one point, they had more sack yards than positive yardage.

So, when the Giants got in the end zone on receptions from Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley, the plays felt more like sucker punches than body blows.

Despite all that, there was still a chance for Washington to come back with the score 14-0 at halftime.

The Commanders started the second half with some good fortune when Dyami Brown picked up a muffed punt, which saved them from another three-and-out. From there, the Commanders moved 21 yards on six plays with Brian Robinson Jr. scoring on a four-yard carry.

And the opportunities continued to come for the Commanders from there. Thanks in part to pressure from Chase Young, who had two sacks on the day, the Giants did little to move the ball for most of the second half. They put up just 37 yards in the third quarter, a drastic improvement from the 256 the Commanders gave up to start the game.

The Commanders simply couldn't capitalize on most of their chances, though, and any positive traction ultimately ended in disappointment. In the fourth quarter, the Commanders moved 81 yards to get into field goal range, mostly because of two catches by Terry McLaurin that represented 58 of his 90 yards. But when the drive did stall at the Giants' 9-yard line, Joey Slye's field goal attempt was blocked by Leonard Williams.

And yet, despite all that, Washington still had a chance to at least tie the score in the final minutes of regulation.

Daron Payne recovered a fumble from Barkley on a drive that would have certainly dashed any hopes the Commanders had at a comeback. With two timeouts and about eight minutes on the clock, it was possible Washington could move 92 yards to score.

They almost did it, too, although it took them 17 plays to get down to the Giants' 7-yard line. On fourth-and-5, Howell had Jahan Dotson open for what would have been a touchdown. But the ball was behind Dotson, and even though it was technically still catchable, the pass bounced off Dotson's hands, leading to a turnover on downs.

The Commanders didn't get another chance after that. Daron Payne ended up hobbled on the field, and since they had used all of their timeouts, that led to a 10-second runoff and the officials ruling that the game was over.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants Inactives | Week 7

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders vs. Giants | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Commanders elevate two players from practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.
news

Three keys to Washington getting a win over the Giants

The Washington Commanders are playing their second NFC East matchup of the season by going to MetLife Stadium and taking on the New York Giants. Here are three keys to Washington getting back above .500, presented by KIA. 
news

Practice notes | Kendall Fuller active for Sunday vs. Giants

Fuller, who is fourth on the team tackles and leads the defense with two interceptions and six pass breakups, first showed up on the injury report Wednesday and did not participate until Friday, when he was listed as a limited participant. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Empire state of mind

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Commanders want to protect Howell, limit sack total

Sam Howell is on track to break the record for the most sacks in a single season in NFL history. The Commanders want to do whatever they can to cut down on that number.
news

Five things to know about the New York Giants

The Washington Commanders are heading to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in their second NFC East matchup of the season. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' next opponents.
news

Practice notes | 'It's just a matter of time' for Dotson to get back on track

Jahan Dotson has gone through a bit of a rough patch lately, but his coaches and teammates still have confidence in him.
news

Commanders-Giants Week 7 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 7 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A battle in the Empire City

The Washington Commanders are taking their second road trip in as many weeks to take on the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup ahead of the NFC East battle.
Advertising