Instant Analysis | Commanders offense struggles in 24-8 defeat

It was another rough day for the Washington Commanders, but unlike the previous week, there was no second half comeback. From start to finish, the Philadelphia Eagles were in control.

Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdown passes and 279 yards in the first half, helping hand the Commanders a 1-2 record following a dismal 24-8 defeat.

There was a surplus of frustration and a lack of offensive production in the first half, as the unit dragged its feet in the first two quarters for the second straight game. The passing attack, which was the most productive part of the unit in the first two games, was almost nonexistent thanks to Carson Wentz getting overwhelmed with six sacks in the first half. Through the first two quarters, Wentz had completed just three passes. He was sacked nine times in the game overall.

The defense played well enough until explosive plays from the Eagles' playmakers slowly started to become more consistent. Washington's defense did an admirable job of containing Philadelphia's rushing attack, but DeVonta Smith provided a spark that continued to ignite the Eagles' offense with a career high 169 yards. Hurts finished the day with 340 yards.