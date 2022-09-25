News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant Analysis | Commanders offense struggles in 24-8 defeat

Sep 25, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

It was another rough day for the Washington Commanders, but unlike the previous week, there was no second half comeback. From start to finish, the Philadelphia Eagles were in control.

Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdown passes and 279 yards in the first half, helping hand the Commanders a 1-2 record following a dismal 24-8 defeat.

There was a surplus of frustration and a lack of offensive production in the first half, as the unit dragged its feet in the first two quarters for the second straight game. The passing attack, which was the most productive part of the unit in the first two games, was almost nonexistent thanks to Carson Wentz getting overwhelmed with six sacks in the first half. Through the first two quarters, Wentz had completed just three passes. He was sacked nine times in the game overall.

The defense played well enough until explosive plays from the Eagles' playmakers slowly started to become more consistent. Washington's defense did an admirable job of containing Philadelphia's rushing attack, but DeVonta Smith provided a spark that continued to ignite the Eagles' offense with a career high 169 yards. Hurts finished the day with 340 yards.

The Eagles began to roll after a 45-yard reception from Smith got the Eagles in position for a 32-yard field goal. Two plays into the Commanders' ensuing drive, the ball slipped from Wentz's grasp and was recovered by the Eagles, setting up a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Commanders vs. Eagles | Week 3

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in their first NFC East division matchup of the season. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

A fourth-down stand from the Commanders did provide some energy, but it was short-lived, as the offense punted the ball back to Philadelphia four plays later. The Eagles then marched down the field on six plays covering 64 yards, and on a third-and-8 at the Commanders' 9-yard line, A.J. Brown stretched into the end zone for the score, extending the lead to 17 points.

The Eagles were not done yet, though. After the Commanders pulled off a third-down stop at their own 1-yard line, Hurts ended the half with a two-yard touchdown to Smith.

By the time the half was over, Philadelphia had out-gained Washington 322-50 net yards. After the sacks, the Commanders' passing game accounted for -16 yards. For the game, the Eagles put up 400 yards compared to the Commanders' 240.

The defense did a better job of keeping Hurts and the Eagles out of the end zone, but the offense did little to muster a response. Two of Washington's most meaningful drives ended with a turnover on downs, one of which was at the 1-yard line.

Washington did get on the scoreboard with a safety when Daron Payne stuffed Boston Scott in the end zone. Later in the fourth quarter, Antonio Gibson crossed the plane on a one-yard run.

Washington's next matchup will be Oct. 2 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's Week 3 loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders have dropped to 1-2 after a 24-8 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from the Week 3 matchup, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Commanders elevate two players to active roster, add William Jackson III to injury report

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson talks about the funny FaceTime call he received after getting drafted

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win vs. Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders are looking to get back on track with their first NFC East matchup of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Senior writer Zach Selby and team analyst Logan Paulsen give three keys to the Commanders' success.

news

Wake Up Washington | Logan Thomas credits family, support system as important parts of comeback story

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

news

Practice report | Kamren Curl excited for chance to make season debut

Curl was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday after nursing a thumb injury to start the season.

news

Washington Commanders to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, HBCU Night Out and Pride Night Out as part of the team's 'We are all Commanders" themed-game on Sunday, Sept. 25, presented by Telemundo 44

The team will host tailgates and on-field celebrations in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride Night Out, and HBCU Night Out, as well as exclusive limited edition rally towel gate giveaways.

news

Jahan Dotson emerging as one of Washington's most potent red zone threats

Dotson is only two weeks into his rookie season, and he's already become one of the team's most productive red zone threats.

news

Brian Mitchell, London Fletcher nominated for Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Mitchell and Fletcher are considered to be among the greatest players in franchise history with nearly two decades of combined experience playing for the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Wake Up Washington | Samuel "grateful" to be contributing again

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

