Instant Analysis | Commanders put together complete team effort in win over Packers

De'Vondre Campbell was sprinting into the end zone in the second quarter, and it was about as bad as things could have gone for the Washington Commanders in their return home to face the Green Bay Packers.

Taylor Heinicke, who struggled along with the rest of the Commanders' offense to get revved up, was targeting J.D. McKissic on the play. Campbell jumped the route, and it looked like the game was about to get out of hand already as the Packers took a 14-3 lead.

But the Commanders, who entered the Week 7 matchup coming off a gritty win against the Chicago Bears, were not bothered by the 11-point lead, and they stuck to their game plan. It was a complete team effort, head coach Ron Rivera said after the game, and by the end of the afternoon, Washington had erased the deficit and came away with a 23-21 victory.