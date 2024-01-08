Instant analysis | Commanders' season ends with 38-10 loss to Cowboys

There were a few consolations for the Commanders on Sunday, the biggest being that they have officially received the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is the sixth time they have picked that high in the order, the last time being when they took Chase Young out of Ohio State in 2020. The Commanders will have a shot at selecting one of the top prospects in college football to address several positions, including quarterback -- there are at least three considered worthy of being picked that high -- offensive tackle, wide receiver and more.

When it comes to the current quarterback on the roster, Sam Howell struggled against a talented Cowboys defense, completing 19 of his 27 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. In many ways, it was indicative of how Howell's season had gone overall. There were moments when he looked like he had grown from his first start, also against the Cowboys, nearly a year ago to the day; there were also moments when it seemed like Howell, who was sacked four times, still needs time to develop into one of the league's better quarterbacks.

And yet, Howell's season is the most successful campaign for a Washington quarterback in years. He's the first since Kirk Cousins in 2017 to start an entire season, and his 3,946 yards are the sixth-best single-season performance in franchise history. After the game, Howell described the season as having "a lot of ups and downs."