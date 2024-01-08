News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant analysis | Commanders' season ends with 38-10 loss to Cowboys

Jan 07, 2024 at 09:54 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Instant_analysis

There was a mixture of emotions that permeated throughout the Washington Commanders' locker room after the 2023 season finale.

Despite how some fans were rooting for a higher draft pick, which required the Commanders to lose their NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the players wanted to end a frustrating season on a strong note. They had lost seven straight heading into Sunday's game, the longest streak in the NFL. With the playoffs no longer part of the picture, the most they could hope for was their first victory in two months.

At the same time, there was some solace that a long season had finally ended, and after months of needing to focus on the task, it was time to start thinking about the future.

The Cowboys were perceived to be the better team at FedExField, and the now-NFC East champions made short work of the Commanders in a 38-10 victory, despite a few exciting moments from the home team along the way. Dak Prescott only had five incompletions for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while his favorite target, CeeDee Lamb, tied a career high with 13 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders end the season at 4-13, marking their eighth consecutive non-winning season.

There were a few consolations for the Commanders on Sunday, the biggest being that they have officially received the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is the sixth time they have picked that high in the order, the last time being when they took Chase Young out of Ohio State in 2020. The Commanders will have a shot at selecting one of the top prospects in college football to address several positions, including quarterback -- there are at least three considered worthy of being picked that high -- offensive tackle, wide receiver and more.

When it comes to the current quarterback on the roster, Sam Howell struggled against a talented Cowboys defense, completing 19 of his 27 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. In many ways, it was indicative of how Howell's season had gone overall. There were moments when he looked like he had grown from his first start, also against the Cowboys, nearly a year ago to the day; there were also moments when it seemed like Howell, who was sacked four times, still needs time to develop into one of the league's better quarterbacks.

And yet, Howell's season is the most successful campaign for a Washington quarterback in years. He's the first since Kirk Cousins in 2017 to start an entire season, and his 3,946 yards are the sixth-best single-season performance in franchise history. After the game, Howell described the season as having "a lot of ups and downs."

"It was a tough year, not the year we expected to have, not the year we wanted to have," Howell said. "But with that being said, I think it was one of those things were I've learned a lot. I've grown a lot as a player, as a person, and for that I wouldn't trade it for anything."

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cowboys, 2023 season finale

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

DSC03500
1 / 22
KC105079
2 / 22
KC105975
3 / 22
KC106006
4 / 22
DSC03749
5 / 22
DSC03535
6 / 22
KC105482
7 / 22
KC105498
8 / 22
DSC03959
9 / 22
DSC03819
10 / 22
KC106152
11 / 22
KC106116
12 / 22
DSC03983
13 / 22
KC209857
14 / 22
DSC04186
15 / 22
DSC04249
16 / 22
EF206590
17 / 22
DSC04327
18 / 22
DSC04339 (2)
19 / 22
EF206596
20 / 22
DSC04463
21 / 22
EF206671
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On an even smaller scale, Terry McLaurin, who entered the game needing 54 yards to surpass 1,000 yards, ended the night with six catches for 56 yards, putting him just over the mark for the fourth consecutive season -- an achievement that no Washington receiver had ever accomplished. At times, it felt like getting McLaurin his yards was more important than the outcome, as several of his teammates had expressed a desire for the captain to reach his goal. McLaurin had to wait until the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a screen pass and turned it into a 15-yard gain.

"It means a lot to this team, this organization, and he's just such a great person, great teammate, great friend, and he's always had my back throughout this year, and even last year, too," Howell said. "He's just always had my back, and you couldn't ask for a better teammate than Terry McLaurin, so he deserves it."

Like their Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys, the Commanders were aggressive, electing to stay on the field for fourth down when their opening drive stalled at the Cowboys' 31-yard line. And like the first game, it didn't yield many results for them. Brian Robinson Jr. was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 conversion attempt, and the Cowboys marched down the field in eight plays and got in the end zone with a three-yard Jalen Tolbert reception.

The Commanders then fumbled on their first play of the following possession, giving Dallas the ball at their own 31-yard line.

Though both sides of the ball struggled to compete in the second half of the season, it's clear that the Commanders were still putting in effort, which has led to things being a little more interesting at the start of games. Jace Whittaker, who joined the practice squad last Tuesday and was elevated to the active roster on Saturday, picked up a blocked field goal attempt and ran it back 66 yards, allowing the Commanders to tie the score seven plays later with a bobbling catch from Robinson.

The Commanders even took the lead in the second quarter. Quan Martin picked off a tipped pass from Prescott, which led to Joey Slye drilling a 36-yard field goal to end a nine-play drive.

But just like in previous Commanders games this season, the Burgundy & Gold had no answer for when their opponent started to put their foot on the pedal. Tony Pollard punched in a one-yard score to retake the lead for the Cowboys, and after an interception from Howell intended for Curtis Samuel, Prescott went 5-of-6 and hit Lamb for a four-yard score to make things 21-10 at halftime.

From that point, it was all Cowboys. They opened the second half with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in another touchdown from Lamb. Tress Way's punt, his first of the night, was blocked and recovered at the 9-yard line, giving the Cowboys an easy path to put up another seven points -- this time with help from Brandin Cooks.

Howell threw his second interception five plays into the Commanders' next drive, which seemed to finally snuff out Washington's chances of making the score close.

And if there was still any doubt, the 50-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey, which put the Cowboys up by 28 points, sealed it, leaving Washington just over a minute to run out the clock on the game and the season.

Related Content

news

Commanders receive No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

After jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Commanders won only two games for the rest of the year and wrapped the season up with an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the league and the longest for the franchise since the 2013 season.
news

Terry McLaurin gets fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season

After making a 15-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the 2023 season finale, McLaurin surpassed 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. McLaurin is the first receiver in franchise history, which has included the likes of Hall of Famer Art Monk, Santana Moss, Gary Clark and several more, to do so in four consecutive seasons.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives | Week 18

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Practice notes | Multiple starters ruled out vs. Cowboys

Tariq Castro-Fields, Kendall Fuller and Christian Holmes have all been placed on Injured Reserve. 
news

Three keys to Washington upsetting Dallas in Week 18

The Washington Commanders will close out the 2023 season on Sunday with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to getting an upset and spoiling the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East, presented by KIA.
news

Wake Up Washington | Final prep for the final game

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
news

Practice notes | Commanders want to help McLaurin get fourth 1,000-yard season

Mclaurin, who was drafted by the team in 2019, has already cemented himself as one of the best wideouts in franchise history -- he needs just seven yards to move past Hugh Taylor for eighth in all-time receiving yards -- but getting another 1,000-yard season would put him in a class of his own.
news

Five players to watch during Washington's 2023 season finale

The Washington Commanders' game against the Dallas Cowboys won't mean much for them as they wrap up a disappointing season. Sure, they could spoil the Cowboys' chances at winning the division, which would at least make the sting of a potential 5-12 record less painful, but one way or the other, their season will end the moment the clock hits zero at FedExField. Here are five players to keep an eye on against the Cowboys. 
news

Practice notes | Howell wants 'to play good football' in season finale

In his first game against the Cowboys, Howell wanted to show how far his development had come during his rookie year. At that point, it was enough to lead the Commanders to a 26-6 win over the Cowboys and create some hype for his future. Now, after an up-and-down year, he's still trying to accomplish the same thing. 
news

Commanders-Cowboys Week 18 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 18 matchup.
news

Sam Howell to start 2023 season finale vs. Cowboys

Howell (3,793 yards) has a chance to be the first Washington quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards since Kirk Cousins in 2017. He is projected to finish the season with 4,030 yards, which would be the fifth best single season performance from a Washington quarterback in franchise history. 
Advertising