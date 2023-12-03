Instant analysis | Commanders struggle to contain Tyreek Hill in 45-15 loss to Miami

And there was another unfortunate habit for the Commanders: giving up explosive plays. Coming into Sunday's game, the Burgundy & Gold had given up 16 touchdowns from outside the red zone. They tacked on two more in the first half; after Howell punched in a one-yard touchdown to cap off a 75-yard drive, Hill hauled in a 60-yard reception on third-and-7.

Hill's second touchdown, which put him at 12 scores for the season, made things 24-7 and almost impossible to mount a comeback, but the Dolphins weren't done. They effectively ended the game with their next two possessions. The first ended with a one-yard run by Raheem Mostert, and rookie De'Von Achane got in on the action to open the third quarter with a four-yard score.

Washington didn't give up, despite the score being out of hand. Howell tied the team lead in rushing touchdowns with a 13-yard scramble into the end zone and completed the two-point conversion to Logan Thomas, putting things at 38-15 with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

The defense got a stop to follow that up, keeping the Dolphins at bay after an offensive holding call pushed them back to their own 23-yard line. The offense then got into Dolphins territory with a 15-yard run by Chris Rodriguez Jr.