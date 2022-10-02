Instant Analysis | Commanders struggle to gain momentum in 25-10 loss to Dallas

After Wentz threw an interception to Trevon Diggs, his second of the season, to end the second quarter, the half ended with a 12-7 lead in Dallas' favor.

Washington saw little success on its first two drives of the third quarter, one of which was backed up by an offensive holding call. The Cowboys struggled just as much to start the half, but it did find some traction with a 28-yard field goal and a 30-yard score by CeeDee Lamb to start the fourth quarter.

Washington did manage to cut into the Cowboys' lead with a 45-yard field of its own, but that came after an intentional grounding and a false start backed it up from the Cowboys' 17-yard line to the 31-yard line.