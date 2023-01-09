Instant Analysis | Commanders wrap up 2022 season with 26-6 win over Cowboys

It did not take long for Sam Howell to learn what so many Washington Commanders quarterbacks over the years have done before him: get the ball to Terry McLaurin.

Howell, who was tapped as the Commanders' starter for the season finale against a talented Dallas Cowboys defense, had expressed his excitement about working with McLaurin during his Wednesday press conference. He went to the veteran receiver on his first career pass attempt, and it paid off.

Howell's first start went about as well as anyone could have hoped, as McLaurin's 16-yard touchdown, his fifth of the season, gave Washington the lead and set the tone for the rest of the night in a 26-6 victory, giving Washington an 8-8-1 record.