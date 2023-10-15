Instant analysis | Defense come up big with 3 INTs to take down Falcons

The Falcons did chip away at the Commanders' lead with a touchdown from Jonnu Smith in the fourth quarter, but there were several plays from Washington's defense that snuffed out Atlanta's attempt to gain some momentum. After Brian Robinson's touchdown, Casey Toohill took Ridder down for an 11-yard loss on third down. The Commanders also kept the Falcons out of the end zone on a two point try that would have brought Atlanta within a touchdown of taking the lead.

Another backbreaker for the Falcons came with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Ridder had moved the Falcons down to the Commanders' 7-yard line, but he lobbed up an easy interception for Benjamin St-Juste, who took a knee in the end zone to force a touchback.

Finally, after Washington failed to sustain a drive to put the game away on back-to-back attempts, Ridder gave the ball away a third time with less than 30 seconds left. The Falcons moved Bijan Robinson out wide, and the Commanders responded by putting Jamin Davis in man coverage against him.

Davis picked the pass with ease, giving the Commanders the chance to run out the clock.

Washington broke a winning streak last year in Week 6 as well. The 12-7 win over the Bears wasn't pretty, but it did start a winning stretch for the Commanders that put them back into playoff contention.