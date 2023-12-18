Instant analysis | Explosive plays continue to plague Commanders in 28-20 loss to Rams

It's rare for an NFL receiver to be as open as Cooper Kupp was on the Los Angeles Rams' opening drive of the third quarter, but the Washington Commanders have seen it happen to them at a consistent rate this season.

The cause of the explosive play -- a 62-yard reception that Kupp caught at the Commanders' 25-yard line before jogging the rest of the way -- was a lingering problem for the Commanders: miscommunication. Whether Bejamin St-Juste was playing man coverage when he was supposed to be in zone or vice versa, the result was that Kupp has 17 yards of separation from the nearest defender -- the second most on a completion over 50 yards since at least 2016, according to Next Gen Stats.

The play summed up the 28-20 loss by the Commanders, who did try to make it a competitive game in the closing minutes. The Rams made a couple of mistakes here and there that kept things close, but for the most part, they were able to do whatever they wanted to a Washington team that falls to 4-10 after their fifth consecutive defeat.