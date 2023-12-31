Instant analysis | Howell throws two INTs in 27-10 loss to 49ers

Though the execution from the Commanders has been lacking at times, they at least have continued to stay resilient and compete. Thanks to Brian Robinson Jr., who gained 34 yards on his first two touches back from injury, and McLaurin, the Commanders were able to fight back from the double-digit deficit. Robinson's plays helped get Washinton in range for a 47-yard field goal, while the 42-yarder from McLaurin paved the way for a three-yard touchdown, also by McLaurin, five plays later.

After being held out of the end zone inside the Commanders' 5-yard line, the 49ers tacked on a 22-yard field goal to make things 13-10 at halftime. Though they were still down, the Commanders had given themselves a chance and opened up the third quarter with the ball.

That's where things started to fall apart.

The Commanders opened up the second half with a three-and-out. The 49ers pounced on the opportunity to extend their lead, putting together a 12-play drive that featured nine runs and ended with Elijah Mitchell getting a clean lane for a two-yard score, his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Even then, the Commanders tried to counter. They moved down to the 49ers' 11-yard line, thanks in part to a 25-yard pass to Curtis Samuel over the outstretched hand of Fred Warner on second-and-20. But Howell's pass intended for McLaurin as picked by Charvarius Ward and ruled down at the 5-yard line.

The 49ers turned that into another touchdown -- a 95-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown to Aiyuk on a scramble drill in the end zone. Two plays later, Howell threw his second interception, this time to Deommodore Lenoir, at the Commanders' 41.

The 49ers were knocking on the door again at the Commanders' 1-yard line. Washington held strong at the goal line and kept them out on four tries, but the 49ers had also burned nearly five minutes off the clock. With the Commanders needing three scores to pull out a comeback, that was almost as valuable.