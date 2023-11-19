Instant analysis | Turnovers doom Washington in loss to Giants

That's been tough for the Commanders to do for the better part of the season. The loss puts Washington at 4-7 after starting 2-0. Although they have played well in the NFC East, they have yet to get a division win. They've lost seven of their last nine games, most of which have been the results of the same issues: slow starts on both sides of the ball and allowing explosive plays on defense.

"When you turn over the ball that many times, you're not gonna win games," said quarterback Sam Howell, who finished the day with 255 yards and three interceptions. "That starts with me. I gotta do a better job of taking care of the football."

For the last weeks, it looked like the offense was beginning to find some of that consistency the Commanders have been lacking all season. They went 1-2 in that span, but at least the unit was putting the team in position to win behind Howell and a better game plan that got the ball to playmakers at a quicker rate.

This week, all that progress looked to be gone as the offense committed two turnovers in their first six plays. The defense bailed them out on the first one, partly because Howell's first interception placed the ball deep in Giants territory. They weren't so lucky on the second; Logan Thomas fumbled after a five-yard gain, and four plays later, Tommy DeVito hit Saquon Barkley for a 24-yard touchdown.