Instant Analysis | Washington overcomes 18-deficit to take down Broncos

For the first 25 minutes of the afternoon, the Commanders' defense looked nothing like the unit it was in Week 1. Explosive plays were gashing the secondary, and the Broncos ground game found open lanes against the Commanders' defensive line.

After a missed field goal on the Commanders' opening drive, Denver marched down the field on seven plays covering 61 yards and scored on a five-yard run by Jaleel McLaughlin. Then, after Joey Slye's second field goal attempt was sent through the uprights, all the Broncos needed was one play to get into the end zone again with a 75-yard reception by Marvin Mims.

It got worse from there. After a Commanders drive went backwards for minus one yard, the Broncos moved methodically down the field on a nine-play, 90-yard drive. Wilson connected with tight end Brandon Johnson, who rumbled in for the 16-yard score.

And things looked like they were going to get even worse after another three-and-out by Washington's offense, but after the Davis forced fumble, the Commanders flipped a switch. Sam Howell, who finished the day with 299 yards, led the Commanders on a nine-play, 49-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas on fourth down. A two-point conversion by Brian Robinson made the score 21-11 with 1:47 left in the first half. And after a three-and-out from the Broncos' offense, the Commanders got in range for a 49-yard field goal that made the score 21-14 after two quarters.