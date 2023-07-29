'It's a party atmosphere:' Washington Legends feel positivity, sense of family in return to training camp 

Many of the Washington alumni in attendance on Friday could not help but notice a shift at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

"The buzz is back, and it feels like the unconditional love is back," former Washington tight end Rick "Doc" Walker said.

Washington Legends are among the most familiar people on the planet with training camp. They have not only experienced their fair share personally, but plenty have come back since retirement to take in the training camp scenes in various years. Nearly every Legend in attendance on Friday in Ashburn recognized a new kind of energy in the crowd, felt happy to be immersed in Washington football again and was encouraged by the future.

This year former Washington running back Ricky Ervins admitted he stayed at training camp longer than he has in recent memory.