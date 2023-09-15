Jack Del Rio | 'We did the things we needed to do'

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the media after practice on Sept. 14. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

On his thoughts on Week One:

"Nice to win. I mean, we did the things we needed to do to help the team win. And so proud of the effort. Guys were gritty. I thought the stops, like in special situations, two-minute end of the half, two-minute end of the game and then the sudden change where we held them to a field goal and no first down. I mean those were big moments in the game where we came through. We were called on and we came through."

On what went into taking CB Emmanuel Forbes for dime packages and if that will continue:

"We'll play our guys as we see game to game and all that. So yeah, he'll play a lot and just didn't happen to be involved in some of those things."

On if playing at Denver is any more or less of a challenge than other places:

"Well, I mean, I think it's a great environment. The fans are terrific there. They remind you of the altitude. They have signs everywhere reminding you, but the bottom line is you go in and compete. So, teams that play well and prepare well and go and execute, all those things don't become as big a big a deal. I think if you go in and you slop around and you don't play well, then those things can add up they get it rolling and I was part of us rolling there several times. When I was defensive coordinator there when we had some great moments. So, I know what it's like when we start rolling. We don't want them to start rolling on us. Right, right.

On the type of challenges Denver's run game presents especially RB Javonte Williams:

"Good run game. Yeah. Solid. They do some core concepts that they believe in. They dress it up with motions and shifts and alignments and things to hide it, but they do what they do upfront and good backs. Good strong line. Good design. Yeah, it'll be a challenge for us."

On if he saw any differences in DE Montez Sweat's game on Sunday:

"Well, I think the biggest thing is we harped all along about the finish and he ends up doing some nice finishing. So, yeah, he's dialed in. He's going after things and really that finish element is part of it. He's gonna be around the quarterback. He's a talented rusher. And when he's there, you know, to be able to finish his key."

On what he saw in Sweat finishing plays this time around:

"I think his conditioning's improved. I think his ability to stay on the field was stronger than it has been, which is a plus. And then it's just a focus, you know. I think he's pretty dialed in right now."

On the defense getting a tackle for loss or sack on every Cardinals offensive drive but one:

"Well, it definitely helps. Teams wanna stay on schedule and we can knock 'em off schedule by getting some TFLs. We're not necessarily hunting TFLs as much as we are hunting, and we want to attack and be aggressive and play off each other. We saw several really good examples of that on last Sunday."

On LB Cody Barton's performance:

"Cody was, he was okay. I mean, he'll be more productive. I mean, he led the group well. The communication was solid. He played every snap. Got a lot on his plate and the production will come."

On what he has seen from Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson in Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton's offense:

"Well, yeah obviously there's a difference. I mean, we saw him in Seattle, different design, different, approach. We understand what they're trying to do, what they wanna do and how they want to use him. Russ has been a good player for a long time in this league, so, you know, we've gotta play well and make sure we take those things away."

On having a coordinated rush against a mobile QB in Wilson:

"I mean, let me know when there's not a guy that can move around. I'm pretty sure they all move around. It's a weekly challenge. Clearly, we want to rush as a group, together as a pack and not as individuals. I thought we did an excellent job of that last week. That will be a challenge for us going forward week to week because look at the schedule and just start naming which one's going to sit back there. [Former NFL Quarterback] Peyton Manning was a great player, [Former NFL Player] Tom Brady, great player, but they weren't going anywhere. Very few players like that in the league anymore."

On DT Jonathan Allen and DT Daron Payne's experience in the defense allowing them to make plays quicker:

"I think there's certainly a comfort level in them understanding what they need to get done and where they can take their opportunities. I think that's part of it. We want to be penetrating and disruptive with our tackles. That's part of what we do. I thought they were both really, really on point last week."

On if he sees a difference in their games from last year:

"I hope to see, I mean, we should benefit from the time we've had together working as a group. There's a core that we have defensively that we've been together. They understand we've added a couple new pieces to it, but we have a core that really understands what we're looking for. We should expect to play fast and play off each other and be impactful."

On what led to Barton playing more snaps over LB Jamin Davis:

"I think you'll see us utilize packages, personnel groupings, week to week. I wouldn't make too big a deal over one or the other. I got an earlier question on [CB] Emannuel [Forbes], and now there's one on Jamin. It's kind of the same type of thing. We're going to roll our guys, we're going to have a plan, we're going to attack the people we're going up against and we'll review that and enjoy the victories, make our corrections either way and move on to next. That's where we are right now, just kind of getting ready for the Broncos and putting a new plan together. Whatever ratios you saw last week may not apply this week, so we'll see."

On S Kam Curl and where you can use him in any matchup: