Jacoby Brissett | 'It's been a lot of fun being around these guys'

On having fans in attendance:

"Obviously, that that kind of signifies training camp is here and the season is pretty much here. It's good energy having them out there. Obviously with the ownership change, I wasn't here last year, but you can obviously see a rebirth of energy in the community. I know us as players and coaches, we were looking forward to this and being able to start rebranding and putting our stamp on what this season and this team's going to look like this year. I'm looking forward to it more and more in the coming days, but it's just going out there and practicing."

On if his knowledge of the offense has grown since OTA's:

"Yea, obviously doing OTAs and being around [Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator] [Eric Bieniemy] EB, the offensive staff, and the team has helped. Just being around each other and kind of growing up in this offense together from where we were in OTAs. It's obviously night and day different, but it's so much more that we have to do. We understand that and so we go out there each and every day and EB's challenging, our coaches are challenging us to learn more and be able to do more at a moment's notice. I think we're handling that well, but we just got to continue to grow and get better at it."

On the team putting a stamp on the rebrand:

"I think what I was getting at is more of like, it's a new season, it's a new team, and the past is the past, but this moment is here now. That's the only thing anybody cares about. Obviously, I wasn't here last year, a lot of these guys weren't here last year, but we just got a breath of fresh air and going out there we're working hard because we have to show ourselves what we're going to be this year. I think we're working towards that and that'll look different than last year, obviously, because EB's here, so yeah, that's what I was getting at."

On QB Sam Howell's growth:

"I think it's been good from not knowing the offense to where we are today and being able to call plays and go out there and run plays. I think he's doing a good job. Obviously, he works hard. I think our group in the quarterback room is doing a good job of pushing each other to know more and learn more. Having each other's back and being there for each other as we come off the field in the meetings and things of that nature. I think he understands that it's going to be a learning process. I don't think he's coming out here thinking it was going to be a finished product. I think he's doing a good job of just understanding that it's a process. "

On the excitement of Eric Bieniemy's offense:

"I mean, for me personally, I enjoy any offense that I'm playing in, you know, it's obvious he brings a lot of energy, he obviously has a track record with Kansas City. But yeah, I think it's been a lot of fun being around these guys which is new for me, being in a different room this year, different offense, getting to know these guys and seeing how they go out there and compete. It's been a lot of fun."

On making correct offensive reads and challenging receivers in practice:

"I think it more so comes from like, I think those type of plays as far as like seeing what guys can do come within the offense, you know, and being ready whenever the number's called, you know, not just them for me too. It's obviously, you know, still trying to learn the system and I think making a correct read is the best thing for the team, rather than trying to see if somebody can do something out of the ordinary because I think, like I said, those things will come. I just think you should start from there."

On quarterback sneak usage this season:

"Uh, I don't know. Um, I actually did one verse of last year, so they should know, but we haven't gotten to shore yardage yet so."