Logan Paulsen breaks down Jahan Dotson comparisons to Steve Smith, DeSean Jackson

When the head coach is comparing you to Steve Smith and DeSean Jackson, the bar is set high.

That was the case with Jahan Dotson, which already has fans excited. But let's be clear: Dotson is a good football player, but he is not Jackson or Smith. He's his own player, with a skillset that is unique to him.

In the film break down of Dotson, Coach Rivera was able to point out some of the reasons why he felt those comparisons were justified.

In the first clip, Dotson is lined up to the boundary (the ball is on the near hash meaning Dotson is to the short side of the field) the offenses left and is the single receiver in a 3-by-1 set, and he's on the ball, which means he would likely be classified as your X wide receiver in this look. That means he's someone who can win against any coverage. Think Julio Jones or Calvin Johnson.

Physically, Dotson is the antithesis of those players, but there are outliers, like Smith, who can thrive in the role. Smith was listed at 5-foot-9 but was constantly winning contested catches that are traditionally associated with the bigger bodied wide receivers.