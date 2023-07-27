Jahan Dotson | 'I'm just really enjoying the process'

On if year two feels any different from last year:

"Obviously a little bit different now that I got that first year under my belt. It is good though. I'm really just enjoying the process, enjoying my blessings and coming out here to work every day."

On what he's seen out of QB Sam Howell and how he has progressed:

"You know, he's working hard to put himself in a great position to succeed this year. We're just trying to make his job easier as receivers getting open, catching the ball and making plays. He's been working hard, along with all the other guys. You know, we had a group of guys, we went down to Florida, spent some time together which was pretty cool to get together with the guys and just spend time and just gel a little bit as a group."

On what it was like going to Florida with some teammates in the offseason and what they accomplished:

"We were able to just get with each other on the field and off the field. Going to dinners. Different things like that and just getting that chemistry on the field. Getting the feeling for routes being that we're in a new offense. Getting that timing down, so making sure we're on the same page as the quarterbacks and all the receivers and tight ends."

On his expectations for the new offense with Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy:

"We're moving pretty fast, but our job as an offense is just to get familiar with all the different terminology. Everything that we're used to doing kind of just filtering that into this new offense. Just getting familiar because the more we get familiar, the faster we're gonna be able to play, so that's really what this camp is for. Just to get that timing down with everyone and get familiar with the playbook."

On if growing up playing Madden helped him learn routes and concepts growing up:

"Not too much. Maybe a little bit because I played it so much. I feel like I'm pretty savvy football player. I kind of just picked it up as I've gone and I've had a lot of great coaches in my life who really dove into learning coverages, so I feel like that I would credit my coaches more than that in a little bit."

On the recent Madden ratings:

"Yeah, I'm not a big fan of it at all, to be honest with you. I'm gonna have to talk to [Former WR] Chad [Johnson] a little bit. Get my rating boosted up but we'll deal with it for now."

On if a lot of guys care about their Madden rating:

"No, not at all."

On if he feels that the Florida trip is paying off:

"For sure and that's really why we went down there to be ahead of the curve because we know it's not a lot of time that you have before pre-season hits and then you're right into the season. We know every chance that we got, it was gonna be big for us to get together and get that timing down, so, that's pretty much what that trip down to Florida was for. Just to get the timing down and get familiar with the guys, get that chemistry going because we know it can come fast."

On if there is anything he learned about any of the guys from the Florida trip:

"Not really. I can't think of anything."

On how he is making sure he knows the playbook:

"I mean, me, myself, I'm going home after practice and pretty much running through the plays in my kitchen. That's kind of how I do it. I'm used to just hands-on stuff. Haven't been working with anyone individually, but any chance we get to talk some routes through with the quarterbacks or different type of things that we see as receivers, we get to talk through with the quarterbacks, you know, it helps just get that chemistry going."

On if Eric Bieniemy has pointed out anything in the Chiefs system where he sees him filling in that role:

"I wouldn't say specifically anything that he's been a part of that he kind of told me I was gonna be. I'm just kind of out there just learning the playbook. Making sure that I'm familiar running at every position so that can build my versatility in the offense and I'm able to kind of plug and play in the offense and learn everything."

On what made him want to come out and make the statement on potentially having a breakout season this year:

"Yeah, because I just know how hard I've been working. Obviously, putting in all the work, I feel like I was truly blessed with the ability to be able to play this game at a very high level and I feel like I've been adding onto that with my work ethic. So, I have all the confidence in the world right now."

On what he made of Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris' address to the team yesterday:

"Yeah, it was pretty cool to get to talk to him for the first time. He talked to the guys a little bit, about his background and where he comes from and all that he does. It is definitely pretty cool to have that going on. I try to stay away from that side of the things you know, because I'm just so focused on what I'm doing out here, but it is definitely a pretty cool thing to have him come and speak in front of the team and have him out of practice yesterday."