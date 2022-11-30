Jahan Dotson supports American Cancer Society for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Growing up, his mom would take him to every sports practice and camp. In high school, she would drive him all across the country for college visits. She was always the first to his games, cheering him on loudly, and she has long had what he calls a "special effect" on him.

"We kind of just feed off each other. She's going through something, I feel like I'm going through the same thing and vice versa," Dotson said. "So, it's definitely pretty cool the bond that we share. It always feels like she's on my shoulder even when she's not there. It feels like she's right there with me. I know it's the same for her."

That connection with his mom and seeing the kind of person she is has inspired Dotson. Against Buffalo his sophomore season, Robin was not able to be there to watch him play for perhaps the first time in his life. He dedicated the game to her and had one of the best performances of his career. The same went for when he was preparing for the draft last winter. She was always on his mind.

"She's such a fighter… 'I just sat back, and I realized, 'Be as strong as your mom is," Dotson said. "No task that you're doing can even compare to what she's going through.'"

Now as a pro, he continues carry her with him each time he steps on the field.

"Every time I take a knee on Sundays now, I'm praying for her and making sure that she's okay," Dotson said.

His mom is healthy currently -- a fact he frequently reminds himself not to take for granted. During the darkest times and through to today, a support system has been vital to both Dotson and his mom. Grappling with news that turns a world upside can be isolating, and now with a pro athlete platform, Dotson wants to show people that they do not have to feel alone.