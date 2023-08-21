Jahan Dotson | 'We were able to battle back through adversity'

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson addressed the media after Washington's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On what the first team offense was able to show:

"Yeah, a lot of growth. From drive one to the two-minute drill and capitalizing, putting points on the board for the team. You know, we got off to a little bit of a slow start, but we were able to battle back through adversity and pick it up a little bit and lean on our leaders."

On if Sam Howell frequently targeted him while he was on the field:

"Yeah, you know, he trusts in me. You know, when I'm dead tired and I can't even run a route, he shows that trust in me that I'm going to get open and make a play for the team. That's all you want in a quarterback, someone who trusts you. I know he's going to put [the ball] in the right spot, it's up to me to get open and make a play."

On if he's surprised by the success Sam Howell had during the game:

"Not at all. I mean, I've been saying it since we drafted him, since last year when people started asking me questions about him. He has all the talent in the world. We've got all the pieces and we're just putting it together. It's almost like a puzzle; we're putting the puzzle together and we've got all the pieces. So, I'm really excited for him, I think he's going to have a great year and I'm going to help him in any way possible to make sure he succeeds. "

On him playing a half of football:

"Whatever the coaches needed. They wanted to see us get some work in, they wanted to work some situations, it was good that we got that two-minute situation in. But yeah, whatever the coaches needed, that's what we were going to do, and we came out with a good half."

On the feeling of ending the Raven's win streak: