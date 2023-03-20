Jamin Davis' trip to Okinawa deepened his appreciation for service members

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis is always willing to show his appreciation for the military, even if mean traveling across the world to do it.

Davis took a trip to Okinawa, Japan, on March 11 to spend time with the marines stationed at Camp Hansen and host a football camp at Kadena Air Base.

"Any chance I get to say thank you to the service members and their kids, I'm going to always step up and say yes," Davis told Bit Chute.

Davis is a part of a military family, so he knows all about the sacrifices people make for their country. His family moved from Honolulu to Georgia when he was only about a year old, and the lifestyle that he was raised in helped him establish a habit of working hard and living with character every day.

He also knows how tough growing up in a military family can be. His father served for 21 years, and there weren't many opportunities for quality time until Davis was a junior in high school.