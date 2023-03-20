News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jamin Davis' trip to Okinawa deepened his appreciation for service members

Mar 20, 2023 at 05:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-03-20 at 5.57.48 PM

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis is always willing to show his appreciation for the military, even if mean traveling across the world to do it.

Davis took a trip to Okinawa, Japan, on March 11 to spend time with the marines stationed at Camp Hansen and host a football camp at Kadena Air Base.

"Any chance I get to say thank you to the service members and their kids, I'm going to always step up and say yes," Davis told Bit Chute.

Davis is a part of a military family, so he knows all about the sacrifices people make for their country. His family moved from Honolulu to Georgia when he was only about a year old, and the lifestyle that he was raised in helped him establish a habit of working hard and living with character every day.

He also knows how tough growing up in a military family can be. His father served for 21 years, and there weren't many opportunities for quality time until Davis was a junior in high school.

"It was tough at times, especially because you don't know what phone call would be the last or anything like that," Davis said back when he was drafted with the 19th overall pick in 2021. "It was just really tough not knowing that he's probably not going to be able to see this game or come pick me up from practice."

Davis is aware that countless other families are going through the same things, which is why it is important to him to show his love for the military and give service members and their family opportunities for fun like he did at the Okinawa football camp.

"I consider myself an average Joe, but to a lot of them, they're probably like, 'Hey, he plays in the NFL,'" Davis said. "A lot of it comes from my parents, first and foremost, because that's just how I was raised."

At Camp Hansen, Davis got the chance to tour the military base and go through a physical training exercise with the marines. At the end of the tour, Davis said the trip deepened his appreciation for the country's service members.

"Marines go through so much on a daily basis," Davis said in an Instagram post. "It just makes you respect them that much more. Every chance I get, I'm going to step up and say, 'Thank you.'"

Related Content

news

Five things to know about OL Andrew Wylie

The Washington Commanders have added starting experience to their offensive line by bringing in Andrew Wylie from the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest offensive players.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who FOX Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

news

Wake Up Washington | Pro days and free agency updates

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 20, 2023.

news

Pro Day watch: Adetomiwa Adebawore's stock continues to rise

Commanders.com will be breaking down who stood out during their pro days. This week, there were several first-round picks and combine stars who further cemented the likelihood of being some of the first players off the board.

news

Five things to know about QB Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders have added veteran leadership to their quarterback room by signing Jacoby Brissett. Here are five things to know about the new signal-caller.

news

Commanders sign DL Abdullah Anderson

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Friday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Free Agency recap

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 17, 2023.

news

Commanders sign LB Cody Barton

Barton (6-2, 237) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (88th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his career, Barton has played a total of 65 games with 16 starts and recorded a total of 194 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

news

Inside Andrew Wylie's transition to offensive tackle

Wylie has played right tackle for the past two years and is eager to get back to being in Eric Bieniemy's system.

news

Commanders sign OL Nick Gates

Gates (6-6, 318) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the New York Giants in 2018. He has appeared in 34 career regular season games with 21 starts, 17 at center, two at right tackle, one at left guard and one at right guard.

news

Commanders sign OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie (6-5, 304) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has appeared in 71 career regular season games with 59 starts. He has helped lead Kansas City in the playoffs in each of his five years with the club including five AFC West division championships, three AFC Conference Championships and two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII).

Advertising