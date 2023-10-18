Jamison Crowder named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington wide receiver/punt returner Jamison Crowder has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6.

Crowder had a 61-yard punt return against the Atlanta Falcons that set up a touchdown giving Washington a lead they never relinquished in their Week 6 win. Crowder's punt return was the longest of any NFC player in Week 6. The return was the longest for a Washington player since Oct. 9, 2016.

Crowder has earned the honor of NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career with Washington. He becomes the fifth player in franchise history to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor multiple times, joining RB/KR Brian Mitchell, P Matt Turk, K Dustin Hopkins and P Tress Way.

Crowder is the first Washington returner to earn the honor since DeAndre Carter did so in Week 4 of the 2021 season. Crowder joins Carter (2021), Brian Mitchell (1994, 1996, 1998), Antonio Brown (2005), Santana Moss (2008) and Steven Sims Jr. (2019) as the only Washington returners to ever receive the honor.

This marks the 25th time in NFL history that Washington has received an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Crowder has recorded the last two longest punt returns in recent franchise history (Week 5 of 2016 and Week 6 of 2023) and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors both times.