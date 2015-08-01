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Jamison Crowder Ready To Embrace Return Duties

Aug 01, 2015 at 04:55 AM
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Rookie Jamison Crowder believes that once he adjusts and gets his footing in the NFL, he can contribute immediately especially on special teams.

While all eyes are on rookie offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, who is currently pegged as the team's starting right tackle, another rookie may very well have an immediate impact for the Washington Redskins.

That would be wide receiver and return specialist Jamison Crowder.

After improving their overall special teams performance last season under coordinator Ben Kotwica, the Redskins identified their punt return as an area they wanted to target in this offseason.

The team averaged just a tick more than seven yards per punt return last season, ranking 20th in the NFL.

As for a punt return touchdown?

That hasn't happened for Washington since 2008, when Santana Moss took a punt back 80 yards for a score.

At his first professional training camp, Crowder has been fielding punts and hopes to continue to do so this season.

"I'm looking forward to punt return and that's something that I had great success with in college, and definitely something I like to do," he said. "Whether it's offense or special teams, any time I get an opportunity I want to maximize that and do what I can do help this team."

During his career at Duke, Crowder returned 65 punts for 869 yards and had four punt return touchdowns. Head coach Jay Gruden said Crowder's "done a great job" so far in his first training camp.

After excelling in the return game in college, Gruden said Crowder has been ahead of the curve.

First Season With The Redskins: Jamison Crowder

Check out images of rookie wide receiver Jamison Crowder during his first few months with the Washington Redskins.

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Crowder said that right now, it's all about getting "the punt return scheme down."

"Once I get comfortable with that, most definitely I'll be ready for the preseason," Crowder told CSN Washington's Rich Tandler. "Obviously, you want to do the first things first, catching the ball and securing the ball. After that it's pretty much God-given talent and natural ability."

As far as that ability is concerned, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe says that Crowder can really be deceptive when it comes to his speed.

"He knows how to run 7/8's speed," said Cutcliffe in a recent interview with ESPN’s John Keim. "That's one thing you try to teach receivers. He can use that extra eighth to surprise people. He can surprise you. He can be running fast and very fluid and then there's a little blur that occurred. When he was at the Senior Bowl they couldn't cover him one on one. Don't let that quiet and nice kid demeanor fool you into thinking he's not a fierce competitor."

Whenever Crowder does get on the field, opponents better keep a close eye on him.

"Expect out of me a big play guy, a guy that's going to come in and help move the football and set the offense up and get good field position to produce points," he said.

RELATED LINKS:
--Seven Things We've Learned About Jamison Crowder
--Returning Comes 'Naturally' To Jamison Crowder

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