Jamison Crowder Ready To Embrace Return Duties

Crowder said that right now, it's all about getting "the punt return scheme down."

"Once I get comfortable with that, most definitely I'll be ready for the preseason," Crowder told CSN Washington's Rich Tandler. "Obviously, you want to do the first things first, catching the ball and securing the ball. After that it's pretty much God-given talent and natural ability."

As far as that ability is concerned, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe says that Crowder can really be deceptive when it comes to his speed.

"He knows how to run 7/8's speed," said Cutcliffe in a recent interview with ESPN’s John Keim. "That's one thing you try to teach receivers. He can use that extra eighth to surprise people. He can surprise you. He can be running fast and very fluid and then there's a little blur that occurred. When he was at the Senior Bowl they couldn't cover him one on one. Don't let that quiet and nice kid demeanor fool you into thinking he's not a fierce competitor."

Whenever Crowder does get on the field, opponents better keep a close eye on him.

"Expect out of me a big play guy, a guy that's going to come in and help move the football and set the offense up and get good field position to produce points," he said.

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