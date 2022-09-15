News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jennifer King featured in trailer for 'The Woman King'

Sep 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders fans will see a familiar face promoting a movie that has been called "the Gladiator of our time."

Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King was featured in a recent trailer for the upcoming movie The Woman King, which is based on the all-female Agojie warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey between the 17th and 19th centuries.

The trailer blends clips of King leading players during a practice at FedExField with moments from the movie itself, which takes place in the 1820s and follows the story of Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, who is tasked with training the next generation of Agojie warriors to fight against enemies looking to destroy their way of life.

The trailer also features a voiceover from King, who says changing the world "might not be an easy road, but grab some armor and fight anyway."

It makes sense that Sony would want to partner with King to promote the movie. King is a trailblazer in her own right, as she became the first African American female assistant position coach in NFL history to winning championships as a player.

It is one item in a long list of "firsts" for King. It includes being the first woman positional coach to serve in a positional role in a major college all-star game when she was named the running backs coach in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, and before she was promoted to her current position with the Commanders, she was the first African American female full-year coaching intern.

As for the movie itself, The Woman King is receiving positive reviews, including 3.5 out of 4 stars from The Washington Post's Ann Hornaday. The movie is currently showing in theaters. Check out the trailer below.

