Joe Gibbs, Donnie Warren reflect on Hogs' legacy

Joe Gibbs was the undisputed architect and leader of the Washington franchise during the team's dominance in the 1980s and 90s, but the Hall of Fame coach and winner of three Super Bowls admitted that even he lost control of "The Hogs" from time to time.

It was the NFC Championship during Washington's 1982 Super Bowl run. Gibbs, who directed one of the better offenses in the league, called out an outside run near the end of the game. The Hogs had other plans; they decided to run 50 gut.

They must not have gotten the play call, Gibbs thought, so he calls for an outside run again. Instead, the Hogs decided to run up the middle. They did that five times in a row. It was not until later that Gibbs learned why the Hogs chose to ignore his calls. They were telling Randy White that they were coming for him on every play.

That was the Hogs' mentality. They were going to impose their will on any defense that crossed their path. And because of that, they created one of the greatest legacies in franchise and league history.