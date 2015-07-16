Joe Kim Congratulates Chiefs Duo, Looks Ahead To First Season With Redskins

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Washington Redskins assistant strength and conditioning coach Joe Kim is giving credit where credit is due for past work, but is also looking ahead as well.

Kim – who was hired by the Redskins this offseason – is a veteran of more than 20 NFL seasons, with stops in Green Bay, Cleveland and Chicago on his résumé.

During the 2010-12 seasons, Kim was a pass-rush specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs, working directly with Justin Houston and Tamba Hali to better their games.

Hali was a veteran for Kansas City, while Houston came in as a rookie in the 2011 season.

Before Kim arrived, Hali, a Penn State product, had never registered more than 8.5 sacks in a season. In his first season with Kim he had 14.5, and has continued on with his quarterback sacking ways.

Houston, meanwhile, recorded 15.5 sacks in his two seasons with the veteran coach and 7th Dan Black Belt.

The Georgia product was in the news yesterday for signing a long-term contract and the two were in headlines together recently as John Clayton's No. 1 pass rushing duo, as you can see above.

"Proud of these guys. @tambahali @jhouston50 ESPN ranks them #1 pass rush duo in NFL. My next goal? Get some HTTR on that list!!!!" Kim captioned the photo.