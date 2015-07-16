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Joe Kim Congratulates Chiefs Duo, Looks Ahead To First Season With Redskins

Jul 16, 2015 at 01:48 AM

RELATED LINKS:
--With Unique Past, Joe Kim Providing Different Results
--Seven Things We've Learned About C. Culliver This Offseason

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Washington Redskins assistant strength and conditioning coach Joe Kim is giving credit where credit is due for past work, but is also looking ahead as well.

Kim – who was hired by the Redskins this offseason – is a veteran of more than 20 NFL seasons, with stops in Green Bay, Cleveland and Chicago on his résumé.

During the 2010-12 seasons, Kim was a pass-rush specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs, working directly with Justin Houston and Tamba Hali to better their games.

Hali was a veteran for Kansas City, while Houston came in as a rookie in the 2011 season.

Before Kim arrived, Hali, a Penn State product, had never registered more than 8.5 sacks in a season. In his first season with Kim he had 14.5, and has continued on with his quarterback sacking ways.

Houston, meanwhile, recorded 15.5 sacks in his two seasons with the veteran coach and 7th Dan Black Belt.

The Georgia product was in the news yesterday for signing a long-term contract and the two were in headlines together recently as John Clayton's No. 1 pass rushing duo, as you can see above.

"Proud of these guys. @tambahali @jhouston50 ESPN ranks them #1 pass rush duo in NFL. My next goal? Get some HTTR on that list!!!!" Kim captioned the photo.

Among the players Kim gets to work with in Washington are Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Murphy.

"When I discovered the prospect of working with Master Joe Kim, a former Olympic martial art specialist, I was overwhelmed with excitement," Murphy told Redskins.com recently. "I knew the road ahead was surely to be full of hard work and improvement. But not just any hard work. The type of hard work that makes you a better pass rusher. Many players dabble in martial arts. But not everyone can apply martial arts specifically to the football field. This is where Joe Kim stands out. Victory-minded."

Kerrigan, meanwhile, had been considering using a handwork specialist, and now he has one at his disposal at Redskins Park.

"He's done a really good job of developing a lot guys' handwork and that's something that has become a really big part of pass rushing," Kerrigan said of Kim. "Using your hands and being able to get the offensive lineman's hands off of you. With the kind of background he has in martial arts, he knows a lot about hand fighting, so that's going to be a really big tool for us this year."

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