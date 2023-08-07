News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Michael Badgley | Kicking competition is 'a good opportunity'

Aug 07, 2023 at 06:53 PM

Washington Commanders kicker Michael Badgley addressed the media after practice on Aug. 7. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

On his approach towards the kicking competition:
"It's a good opportunity. You know, you go into any type of competition, at least for me, the same way, just go out there and kick as well as you can and prove people wrong and just have fun with it."

On how the kicking competition has gone so far:
"I feel like it's been going pretty smooth, kicking well. It'll be fun to kind of get some live game reps, that's kind of where you get to tell the most out of, you know, what people got. So that first preseason game against Cleveland coming up, it'll be fun."

On getting to know P Tress Way and LS Camaron Cheeseman:
"It's been great getting to know them. You know, obviously Tress with his track record, how good he's been for what is it now, 10 years. I knew of Tress hadn't met him yet, but he is a great dude and then yeah, meeting Cheese [Camaron Cheesman]. He's a great guy."

On working on kick offs:
"It's part of the position. Obviously, I'm always working on that as much as I am on field goals. So, it's part of the position and yeah, I can kick off."

On new fair catch rules:
"I think it's new for everybody, so it'll be one of those things you kind of get to play around with, add a little bit of finesse to the game. I can't see it being too much different at first until teams start actually fair catching 'em. You don't really know what to expect, that's kind of a wait and see what happens with that one."

