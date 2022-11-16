Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10.
Slye finished four-for-four in Washington's 32-21 win at Philadelphia, hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he made two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game. The 58-yarder is the longest made field goal by a Washington kicker since Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder against San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2011 and was also a career-long for Slye. It is the longest made field goal against the Eagles all-time by a Washington kicker, per Stats LLC.
Slye is the 24th player in Washington history to receive the honor and the first since returner DeAndre Carter in Week 4 of last season.
The last Washington kicker to earn the honor was Dustin Hopkins in Week 13 of the 2020 season.
So far this season, Slye has made 13 of his 15 attempts and is a perfect three-for-three from 50-plus yards.