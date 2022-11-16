Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10.

Slye finished four-for-four in Washington's 32-21 win at Philadelphia, hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he made two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game. The 58-yarder is the longest made field goal by a Washington kicker since Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder against San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2011 and was also a career-long for Slye. It is the longest made field goal against the Eagles all-time by a Washington kicker, per Stats LLC.

Slye is the 24th player in Washington history to receive the honor and the first since returner DeAndre Carter in Week 4 of last season.

The last Washington kicker to earn the honor was Dustin Hopkins in Week 13 of the 2020 season.