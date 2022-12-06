Jon Allen wants 'stadium rockin' for Week 15 SNF matchup vs. Giants

A win would also help the Commanders remain in control of their postseason hopes. They would need to win two of the next three matchups, ideally the road game against the San Fransisco 49ers and home finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Both would be difficult tasks, but Washington's winning formula, which involves running the ball, extending drives and relying on its dominant defense, has worked well over the past two months.

Washington does have one advantage; the team is currently on its bye week, which not only gives them time to recover, but it also provides extra time to prepare for the rematch. The Giants, meanwhile, must prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles before traveling to FedExField the following week.

Still, as Sunday's game showed, the teams are evenly matched. Washington will need as many extra boosts as possible, and having Burgundy & Gold fans pack FedExField can be a difference-maker on Saturday, Dec. 18.

"I'm going to give away 100, 200 tickets, however many it takes to get that stadium sold out," Allen said. "We need the fans at that one. This is a huge game; our season is on the line. We need everybody. This game could be the season. We need full support," Allen said. "We need that stadium rockin'."

All the components, from playoff implications to a battle between historic rivals in one of, if not the best division in football in primetime, are there to make up an epic showdown.