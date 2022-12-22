Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, Jeremy Reaves and Terry McLaurin named to 2023 Pro Bowl

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced this evening that defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, special teamer Jeremy Reaves and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl. Allen, Way and Reaves have been named Pro Bowl starters for the NFC.

Washington is sending their most total players to the Pro Bowl since 2016. With Allen and Way being named NFC starters and Jeremy Reaves being named primary special teams player, it marks the most starters selected to the Pro Bowl in franchise history since the team sent three starters in 2002.

Including two selections last season, Washington has now produced at least two Pro Bowl players in seven consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1985-91 campaigns. This marks the second consecutive season that Washington has multiple Pro Bowl starters on their roster. It is the first time since 2009-10 that Washington has had multiple starters in the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons.

Allen was selected as a starting defensive tackle for the NFC. This is Allen's second Pro Bowl selection. Allen became the first ever defensive tackle in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl last season and now earns the honor in back-to-back seasons. Allen is the first Washington defensive tackle in the Common Draft Era to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls. The only other Washington defensive tackle to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls was Bob Toneff who was a Pro Bowler during both the 1960 and 1961 seasons.

Way was selected as the starting punter for the NFC. This is Way's second Pro Bowl selection. Prior to being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019, Way became the first Washington punter since Matt Turk in 1998 to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Way now joins Turk (1996-98) as the only other punter in franchise history to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls.

Reaves was selected as a primary special teamer for the NFC. This is Reaves' first Pro Bowl selection. Reaves' selection marks the first time that Washington has sent a special teamer to the Pro Bowl since Lorenzo Alexander in 2012.

McLaurin was selected as a wide receiver for the NFC. This is McLaurin's first Pro Bowl selection. McLaurin becomes the first Washington wide receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl since Santana Moss in 2005.

Through Week 15, Allen has registered 58 tackles (42 solo), including 16 tackles for loss. He has also registered 7.5 sacks for 53.5 total yards and has forced two fumbles and three passes defensed. Allen currently leads all defensive tackles in the NFL in tackles for loss and ranks fifth in total sacks.

Through Week 15, Way has registered 70 total punts for 3,284 yards (46.9 avg.) with 32 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. Way leads all punters in punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. Way's net average ranks No. 3 among all punters in the NFC.

Through Week 15, Reaves has 16 total special teams tackles. His 16 special teams tackles leads the NFL. Reaves leads a punt return coverage unit that ranks No. 4 in the NFL.

Through Week 15, McLaurin has recorded 68 receptions for 1,015 yards (14.9 avg.) and has scored three touchdowns. McLaurin also has 11 receptions of 25-plus yards. McLaurin ranks fourth in the NFC in receiving yards, third in 25-plus yard receptions and second in the NFC in yards-per-reception for players with a minimum of 50-plus receptions.

The following Washington players were named Pro Bowl alternates for the NFC:

- DT Daron Payne – First Alternate