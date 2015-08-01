Jordan Reed Ready To Shed Injury Label

Jordan Reed may have been oft-injured during his first two seasons in the NFL, but the tight end is confident he can play out an entire season in 2015.
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is ready to shed the "injury prone" label that some have applied to him after missing 12 games over his first two seasons.
The Florida product has missed games due to the effects stemming from a concussion along with injuries to his hamstring and quad.
This offseason, Reed also missed some time due to a minor knee procedure.
But after getting his body healthy over the last few months, Reed is ready to move on from an admittedly "frustrating at times" early run in the NFL.
"Right now I'm staying positive and I feel like the injuries are in my past and I'm moving on," he said. "I just need to focus on maintenance of my body. I won't let nagging injuries catch up to me. I've made some changes, and I'll be ready."
Reed is certainly a threat in the passing game, as he's accumulated 964 receiving yards in 20 career games, but with a heavier emphasis on the power run game with offensive line coach Bill Callahan in town, he's worked on becoming a better blocker.
He said he gained "about eight pounds or so" this offseason to ensure he's built to size up against defensive linemen and linebackers.
"During the offseason, I lifted a lot because I couldn't run much," he said. "So I got a lot stronger and put a lot more muscle on and in the run game I feel a lot better and that I'll be able to get the job done a lot better."
Head coach Jay Gruden said Reed' can certainly improve as a blocker this season, but wants the tight end to continue to be a weapon in the passing game.
"He's got to continue to get better as a blocker, No. 1, but as far as the passing game is concerned, he's a threat, no doubt," Gruden said. "He can run the option routes, the choice routes on the inside. He can line up on the outside and create mismatch problems for safeties or linebackers. So, he's a big part of our offense when he's healthy. We just have to try to do a good job of keeping him healthy."
Gruden also wants to make sure Reed's better at "point-of-attack blocking" so that his overall game benefits.
"As far as a pass-catching tight end, he's up there with the tops in the league, we just have got to keep him healthy and obviously keep building his blocking strength," he said.
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