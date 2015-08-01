Jordan Reed Ready To Shed Injury Label

The Florida product has missed games due to the effects stemming from a concussion along with injuries to his hamstring and quad.

This offseason, Reed also missed some time due to a minor knee procedure.

But after getting his body healthy over the last few months, Reed is ready to move on from an admittedly "frustrating at times" early run in the NFL.

"Right now I'm staying positive and I feel like the injuries are in my past and I'm moving on," he said. "I just need to focus on maintenance of my body. I won't let nagging injuries catch up to me. I've made some changes, and I'll be ready."

Reed is certainly a threat in the passing game, as he's accumulated 964 receiving yards in 20 career games, but with a heavier emphasis on the power run game with offensive line coach Bill Callahan in town, he's worked on becoming a better blocker.

He said he gained "about eight pounds or so" this offseason to ensure he's built to size up against defensive linemen and linebackers.

"During the offseason, I lifted a lot because I couldn't run much," he said. "So I got a lot stronger and put a lot more muscle on and in the run game I feel a lot better and that I'll be able to get the job done a lot better."