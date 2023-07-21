Josh Harris Announces Acquisition of Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON - A partnership led by Josh Harris announced the closing of their acquisition of the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 21st. The Harris group's ownership was approved by the NFL at a league meeting on Thursday, July 20th. Please see below for a statement from Josh Harris on the closing on behalf of the ownership group.
Statement from Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris on behalf of the Harris ownership group:
Today my partners and I have been entrusted by the NFL with the stewardship of a great franchise.
As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up here, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team. This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation.
From day one, it is our top priority to deliver a championship caliber team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise this city and our fans can be proud of.
To Commanders fans everywhere, our promise is simple: we will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington.
Members of the Harris Ownership Group
In addition to Managing Partner Josh Harris the new Commanders ownership group includes: Mitch Rales, Magic Johnson, David Blitzer, Mark Ein, Lee Ainslie, Eric Holoman, Michael Li, Marc Lipschulz, the Morgan family, Doug Ostrover, the Santo Domingo family, Michael Sapir, Eric Schmidt and Andy Snyder.