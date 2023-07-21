News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Josh Harris Announces Acquisition of Washington Commanders

Jul 21, 2023 at 02:46 PM
Washington Commanders logo

WASHINGTON - A partnership led by Josh Harris announced the closing of their acquisition of the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 21st. The Harris group's ownership was approved by the NFL at a league meeting on Thursday, July 20th.  Please see below for a statement from Josh Harris on the closing on behalf of the ownership group.

Statement from Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris on behalf of the Harris ownership group:

Today my partners and I have been entrusted by the NFL with the stewardship of a great franchise.

As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up here, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team. This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation.

From day one, it is our top priority to deliver a championship caliber team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise this city and our fans can be proud of.

To Commanders fans everywhere, our promise is simple: we will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington.

Members of the Harris Ownership Group

In addition to Managing Partner Josh Harris the new Commanders ownership group includes: Mitch Rales, Magic Johnson, David Blitzer, Mark Ein, Lee Ainslie, Eric Holoman, Michael Li, Marc Lipschulz, the Morgan family, Doug Ostrover, the Santo Domingo family, Michael Sapir, Eric Schmidt and Andy Snyder.

Related Content

news

Five takeaways from Josh Harris and the ownership group's introductory press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris and members of the ownership group addressed the media earlier today. Here are five takeaways from their introductory press conference.

news

How to watch Josh Harris and future ownership group's introductory press conference

The Washington Commanders' future ownership group will address the media and fanbase in an introductory press conference. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new era

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 21, 2023.

news

Josh Harris releases statement as Commanders' future Managing Partner

Washington Commanders new future Managing Partner Josh Harris addresses the fan base and lays out his vision for the future.

news

The Ball Hawk, part 3 | Emmanuel Forbes erased doubts about his size at Mississippi State

Mississippi State had some reservations about Forbes' size, but he showed time and time again that he could still wreck games.

news

2023 training camp preview | Safety

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the safeties.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'He's capable of anything'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

news

NFL announces 2023 roster of medical students participating in league-wide 'diversity in sports medicine pipeline initiative'

Diverse medical students from 19 medical schools will complete clinical rotations with NFL club medical staffs across the country.

news

Ragin Cajuns' OLB coach thinks Washington got a 'steal' in Andre Jones

Giuliani is thrilled that Jones landed with the Commanders' talented defensive line, and he has high expectations for what his former player can accomplish.

news

Jonathan Allen given 6th highest rating for DT in Madden 24

Allen, who was voted to his second Pro Bowl for an exceptional 2022 season, received the sixth-highest rating for a defensive tackle in Madden 24 with an overall rating of 92. Allen also received the second highest tackle grade among all defensive tackles (95).

news

McLaurin rated among top 10 receivers in Madden 24

McLaurin was given a 92 overall rating according to a graphic on the Madden 24 Twitter account, an improvement over the 91 he was given last year.

Advertising