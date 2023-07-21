Josh Harris Announces Acquisition of Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON - A partnership led by Josh Harris announced the closing of their acquisition of the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 21st. The Harris group's ownership was approved by the NFL at a league meeting on Thursday, July 20th. Please see below for a statement from Josh Harris on the closing on behalf of the ownership group.

Statement from Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris on behalf of the Harris ownership group:

Today my partners and I have been entrusted by the NFL with the stewardship of a great franchise.

As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up here, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team. This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation.

From day one, it is our top priority to deliver a championship caliber team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise this city and our fans can be proud of.

To Commanders fans everywhere, our promise is simple: we will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington.

Members of the Harris Ownership Group