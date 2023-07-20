Josh Harris releases statement as Commanders' future Managing Partner

The Commanders announce that the NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders. The deal is expected to close shortly. The Commanders share a message from future Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris:

"Today, my partners and I were entrusted by the NFL with the stewardship of a great franchise.

As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up in the DMV, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team. This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation.

From day one, it is our top priority to deliver you a championship caliber team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of.