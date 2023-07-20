News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Josh Harris releases statement as Commanders' future Managing Partner

Jul 20, 2023 at 05:47 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (16)

The Commanders announce that the NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders. The deal is expected to close shortly. The Commanders share a message from future Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris:

"Today, my partners and I were entrusted by the NFL with the stewardship of a great franchise.

As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up in the DMV, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team. This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation.

From day one, it is our top priority to deliver you a championship caliber team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of.

To Commanders fans everywhere, our promise is simple: we will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington."

