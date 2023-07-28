Kam Curl | 'Expectations are being a top five defense again'

Washington Commanders safety Kam Curl addressed the media after practice on July 28. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On his expectations for the defense:

"I feel like expectations are being a top five defense again, and just getting more turnovers being more explosive, creating more opportunities for the offense to score points."

On where he thinks the defense can improve:

"On the turnover aspect of it and then starting fast, starting the season fast, and then starting every game fast."

On how he blocks out distractions outside of prep for camp:

"Just being in the facility, going to meetings, playing football, I am where my feet are, you know what I'm saying? So when I'm playing football, that's what I'm focused on."

On how this secondary compares to last year's group:

"I mean, it feels good. It just feels like we're more experienced, you know. It's our fourth year in the system, so it's just everybody feels more comfortable in the system knowing what our job is, knowing every role everybody has. So, it's just everybody feels more experienced in the system."

On how he instills knowledge into the younger players:

"Really just mimicking what the old dudes did for me. You know what I'm saying? Just being there when guys need a question or if I see something that they did, just going up to 'em and putting little stuff in their ear, you know, for the next time it come up. Just trying to be that guy to motivate and teach."

On if he was aware that Phoenix Suns Small Forward Kevin Durant was at practice:

"Nah, I ain't seen him. What's up though?"

On how it feels to know that more people want to come out and watch them:

"It feels good, you know, you can feel the excitement, you know what I'm saying? Everybody coming out to practice, all this stuff on social media, like you feel the excitement. That just gives us more motivation to come out and play harder."

On how much he thinks about his contract:

"I think about getting picks like I did today."

On if he just focuses on football while in contract negotiation talks:

"I'm focused on football. I'm here damn near 12 hours a day, so that's what I'm focused on. Honestly, I don't have time to think of nothing else."

On his interception at practice:

"We were just in a certain coverage. I was on my landmark, felt the route combination, got my vision on the quarterback, and just drove it and he threw it and I just had to go make a play."