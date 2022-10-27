Kam Curl receives highest PFF grade among defenders 25 and younger

Curl made a lasting impression during his rookie season with 88 tackles to go with four pass breakups, three interceptions -- one of which was returned for a touchdown -- and two sacks. In 2021, Curl was even more productive in the run game, as he finished second on the team with 99 tackles.

Curl's third season was impacted by surgery on his thumb, forcing him to miss the first two games of the season. That has not stopped Curl from leading all safeties with an 84.5 overall grade from PFF.

"He's had a kind of a calming influence on the group," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "He's so reliable and his communication is so strong."

Rivera said that Curl's communication brings "a whole different ball game" to the defense, and since his return, the unit has gradually improved. Heading into Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Commanders are 13th in total defense and allow the second lowest third down conversion rate in the NFL.

While he might not be as well-known as other members of Washington's defense, his value is just as important to its success.