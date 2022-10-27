News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Kam Curl receives highest PFF grade among defenders 25 and younger

Oct 27, 2022 at 10:31 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

10232022 WAS vs GB KC14342
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

The NFL is full of young, talented defensive players, but according to Pro Football Focus, the best plays for the Washington Commanders.

Kamren Curl, who has a 91.0 overall grade from PFF three years into his career, was recently named by the analytics website as the highest graded 25 years old or younger in the NFL. Curl, 23, beat out Maxx Crosby (90.6), Micah Parsons (90.5), Jack Jones (90.4) and Jeffery Simmons (90.0) to claim the top spot.

"There's a familiarity with Kam's play. He's a guy that can give you a little bit of presence in the box as well," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's a nice sized body, very physical football player, very smart football player, very heads up guy, communicates very well out there, too."

Commanders fans should not be surprised by Curl's grade. From the time he was drafted with the 216th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Curl has impressed his coaches with his comprehension of the defense as well as his versatility in the scheme.

"He's a cerebral player," defensive backs coach Chris Harris said of Curl. "He's very intelligent, and you have to be in order to play multiple positions. We could stick Kam at nickel, we could stick Kam at free. We could stick Kam at strong, we can stick Kam down in the box to play dime."

Curl made a lasting impression during his rookie season with 88 tackles to go with four pass breakups, three interceptions -- one of which was returned for a touchdown -- and two sacks. In 2021, Curl was even more productive in the run game, as he finished second on the team with 99 tackles.

Curl's third season was impacted by surgery on his thumb, forcing him to miss the first two games of the season. That has not stopped Curl from leading all safeties with an 84.5 overall grade from PFF.

"He's had a kind of a calming influence on the group," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "He's so reliable and his communication is so strong."

Rivera said that Curl's communication brings "a whole different ball game" to the defense, and since his return, the unit has gradually improved. Heading into Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Commanders are 13th in total defense and allow the second lowest third down conversion rate in the NFL.

While he might not be as well-known as other members of Washington's defense, his value is just as important to its success.

"A guy like him, you're excited to have around because he's really like a Swiss Army knife," Harris said.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Ehlinger's perceived similarities to Heinicke help Commanders prep for Colts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

news

Practice report | Terry McLaurin reflects on emotions of returning to Indianapolis

McLaurin was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts growing up and will play at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time as a professional on Sunday.

news

Commanders-Colts Week 8 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts have announced their injury reports for the Week 8 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Colts preview | Heading out to the Hoosier State

The Washington Commanders will go on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Alex Smith calls Terry McLaurin one of his favorite teammates ever

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

news

Commanders sign DaMarcus Fields to practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Heinicke's second half vs. Packers shows why Commanders have 'tremendous amount of faith in what he can do'

After a frustrating first half against Green Bay, Heinicke led the Commanders to a comeback by completing 13-of-16 passes and throwing two touchdowns.

news

Commanders sign Danny Johnson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

From the booth | Terry McLaurin reminded everyone why he's so scary

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein takes a look at Terry McLaurin's impact on the Commanders' win over the Packers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders finding a running back rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

news

Third down stops highlight progress made by Commanders defense

The Commanders are second in third down defense, and it's a reflection of how the unit is playing in other areas on the field.

Advertising