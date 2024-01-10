Key dates for Commanders' 2024 offseason

In a press conference marking the first official day of the Commanders offseason on Monday, Managing Partner Josh Harris emphasized that the franchise is "poised for a great future" with "a ton of ingredients for success" coming out of 2023.

There are certainly several pieces of evidence to back that sentiment. The Commanders have locked up the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and possess both a significant amount of cap space (among the highest in the league depending what you're reading) and nine draft picks. Not to mention, a hungry and inspired Harris has assembled an impressive advisory group that includes top minds across the sports industry to help with the search for a new head coach as well as new head of football operations.