News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Key dates for Commanders' 2024 offseason

Jan 10, 2024 at 10:20 AM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

05172022 OTAs 065
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

In a press conference marking the first official day of the Commanders offseason on Monday, Managing Partner Josh Harris emphasized that the franchise is "poised for a great future" with "a ton of ingredients for success" coming out of 2023.

There are certainly several pieces of evidence to back that sentiment. The Commanders have locked up the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and possess both a significant amount of cap space (among the highest in the league depending what you're reading) and nine draft picks. Not to mention, a hungry and inspired Harris has assembled an impressive advisory group that includes top minds across the sports industry to help with the search for a new head coach as well as new head of football operations.

Fans will want to keep their eyes on these dates as the team prepares for next season.

February

  • Feb. 1: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • Feb. 3: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.
  • Feb. 19: HBCU Combine, Ochsner Sports Performance Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.
  • Feb. 20: Beginning on this date through March 5 at 4 p.m. ET, clubs may designate franchise of transition tags.
  • Feb. 24: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, Tulane University.
  • Feb. 27: Start of NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March

  • Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. College Pro Days Begin. Workouts of a school's Pro Day-eligible players with players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted.
  • March 11-13: During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.
  • During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.
  • No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.
  • March 13: The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2023 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Trading period for 2023 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2022 contracts.
  • March 24-27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida.

April

  • April 1: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
  • April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
  • April 17: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft- eligible player at its club facility.
  • April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
  • April 24: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.
  • Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.
  • April 25-27: NFL Draft, Detroit, Michigan.

May

  • May 2: Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.
  • May 3-6 or May 10-13: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.
  • May 13: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
  • May 22-24: Spring League Meeting.

Related Content

news

'Bob Myers is a winner': Why Josh Harris chose the former Warriors GM to help him find Washington's next head coach

The former Warriors general manager has an impressive resume. He played a pivotal role in turning Golden State into a championship franchise, surrounding Stephen Curry with a bevy of superstar talent. The results: four championships, nine playoff appearances in 11 seasons and two executive of the year awards for Myers.
news

Wake Up Washington | Tools to build

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
news

'That's just who he is': Players thank Ron Rivera for his support, guidance

The players understand Managing Partner Josh Harris' decision to part ways with Rivera. The NFL is a result-based business, and after four seasons of trying to make Washington into a consistent winner, the effort simple wasn't enough. There were no ill feelings towards Rivera from the players, though, and many of them took time to say how much they appreciated him. 
news

Commanders 2024 home and away opponents set

The Commanders will play all four teams from the NFC South and the AFC North next season, including home matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Commanders will play the Baltimore Ravens for just the eighth time in franchise history in the regular season, the last of which coming in the 2020 season.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new beginning

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
news

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Five takeaways from Josh Harris' end of season press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris addressed the media earlier today about parting ways with Ron Rivera as the head coach, the future of the franchise and more. Here are five takeaways from the press conference, presented by Maryland Lottery.
news

How to watch Managing Partner Josh Harris' end of season press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris will address the media today following the decision to relieve Ron Rivera of his duties as the franchise's head coach.
news

Statement from former head coach Ron Rivera

Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thanks fans, players, coaches and the franchise's ownership group.
news

Statements from Bob Myers and Rick Spielman

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman provide statements on joining the Commanders' search committee for a new head coach.
news

Statement from Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris

Harris: "Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera"
Advertising